Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camden, Dallas, Hickory, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Monroe, Choctaw, northern Washington, Clarke, southwestern Wilcox, north central Conecuh and eastern Wayne Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 926 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Pine Hill, or 7 miles east of Thomasville, and another strong storm near Needham, all activity moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monroeville, Waynesboro, Thomasville, Camden, Butler, Grove Hill, Peterman, Saint Stephens, Clara, Whatley, Pine Hill, Millry, Buckatunna, Silas, Beatrice, Coffeeville, Vredenburgh, Fulton, Gilbertown and Yellow Bluff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
