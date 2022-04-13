ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garvin County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Garvin, Hughes, McClain, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garvin, Johnston, Murray, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garvin; Johnston; Murray; Pontotoc The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Johnston County in southeastern Oklahoma East central Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Western Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma Eastern Murray County in southern Oklahoma * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 804 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles east of Lake Of The Arbuckles to 3 miles south of Stratford, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ada, Sulphur, Stratford, Roff, Fitzhugh, Dougherty, Hickory, Scullin, Fittstown, Vanoss and Lake Of The Arbuckles. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asher, OK
County
Garvin County, OK
City
Holdenville, OK
County
Pottawatomie County, OK
City
Stratford, OK
City
Garvin, OK
City
Pauls Valley, OK
City
Yeager, OK
City
Paoli, OK
City
Byng, OK
County
Seminole County, OK
City
Byars, OK
County
Mcclain County, OK
City
Maud, OK
County
Pontotoc County, OK
City
Wynnewood, OK
County
Hughes County, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Monroe, Washington, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Monroe, Choctaw, northern Washington, Clarke, southwestern Wilcox, north central Conecuh and eastern Wayne Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 926 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Pine Hill, or 7 miles east of Thomasville, and another strong storm near Needham, all activity moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monroeville, Waynesboro, Thomasville, Camden, Butler, Grove Hill, Peterman, Saint Stephens, Clara, Whatley, Pine Hill, Millry, Buckatunna, Silas, Beatrice, Coffeeville, Vredenburgh, Fulton, Gilbertown and Yellow Bluff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Drew by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 09:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Drew A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR BRADLEY...EAST CENTRAL CALHOUN AND SOUTHWESTERN DREW COUNTIES At 921 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hermitage, or 12 miles southwest of Warren, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Warren... Hampton Hermitage... Wilmar Harrell... Ingalls Weeks... Hilo Hampton Municipal Airport... Lanark Banks... Tinsman Carmel... Farmville Johnsonville... Vick Valley... Gravelridge Mt Olive in Bradley County... Marsden TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery, Scott, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; Scott; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Scott County in western Arkansas Southwestern Yell County in central Arkansas North central Montgomery County in western Arkansas * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 946 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cardiff, or 11 miles east of Waldron, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cardiff... Gravelly Fourche Valley... Muddy Creek WMA Union Hill... Wing Chula... Olio Cedar Creek... Gibbs Waltreak... Bluffton Rover... Nola Harvey... Sims Parks... Briggsville Blue Ball HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; McIntosh; Muskogee; Pittsburg; Sequoyah; Wagoner THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 134 TO EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS BENTON CARROLL CRAWFORD MADISON WASHINGTON AR IN WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS FRANKLIN SEBASTIAN IN OKLAHOMA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 10 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CHEROKEE MUSKOGEE SEQUOYAH IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA ADAIR WAGONER IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA HASKELL LATIMER LE FLORE MCINTOSH PITTSBURG THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BENTONVILLE, BERRYVILLE, CHARLESTON, EUFAULA, EUREKA SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, FORT SMITH, HUNTSVILLE, MCALESTER, MUSKOGEE, OZARK, POTEAU, ROGERS, SALLISAW, SPRINGDALE, STIGLER, STILWELL, TAHLEQUAH, VAN BUREN, WAGONER, AND WILBURTON.
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asher
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 06:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR BRADLEY...EAST CENTRAL CALHOUN AND SOUTHWESTERN DREW COUNTIES At 921 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hermitage, or 12 miles southwest of Warren, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Warren... Hampton Hermitage... Wilmar Harrell... Ingalls Weeks... Hilo Hampton Municipal Airport... Lanark Banks... Tinsman Carmel... Farmville Johnsonville... Vick Valley... Gravelridge Mt Olive in Bradley County... Marsden TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Dallas, Grant, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Grant; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas Southwestern Grant County in central Arkansas Northern Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 1020 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Thiel, or 12 miles south of Malvern, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sheridan... Leola Carthage... Prattsville Poyen... Thiel Jenkins Ferry State Park... Dogwood Donaldson... Lono Cross Roads in Grant County... Tulip Slabtown... Buie Willow... Brush Creek Millerville HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lafayette, Lee, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 09:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lafayette; Lee; Pontotoc FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Lee and Pontotoc. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 941 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oxford, Pontotoc, Okolona, Holly Springs National Forest, Shannon, Vardaman, Randolph, Houlka, Tula, Denmark, Troy, Thaxton, New Houlka, Algoma, Toccopola, Pannell, Robbs, Matthews, Sarepta and Wallfield. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Hughes Mcclain#Doppler#Bowlegs Dustin Asher
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 134 TO EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS BENTON CARROLL CRAWFORD MADISON WASHINGTON AR IN WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS FRANKLIN SEBASTIAN IN OKLAHOMA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 10 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CHEROKEE MUSKOGEE SEQUOYAH IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA ADAIR WAGONER IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA HASKELL LATIMER LE FLORE MCINTOSH PITTSBURG THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BENTONVILLE, BERRYVILLE, CHARLESTON, EUFAULA, EUREKA SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, FORT SMITH, HUNTSVILLE, MCALESTER, MUSKOGEE, OZARK, POTEAU, ROGERS, SALLISAW, SPRINGDALE, STIGLER, STILWELL, TAHLEQUAH, VAN BUREN, WAGONER, AND WILBURTON.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 08:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Lee and Pontotoc. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 941 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oxford, Pontotoc, Okolona, Holly Springs National Forest, Shannon, Vardaman, Randolph, Houlka, Tula, Denmark, Troy, Thaxton, New Houlka, Algoma, Toccopola, Pannell, Robbs, Matthews, Sarepta and Wallfield. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chouteau, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Liberty, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Chouteau; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Liberty; Toole WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Chouteau, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Liberty and Toole Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to Noon MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CHOUTEAU COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Monroe The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Tombigbee River at Bigbee For the Tombigbee River...including Fulton, Bigbee, Amory, Aberdeen L & D...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River at Bigbee. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying agricltural land is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this afternoon to 15.1 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning to 13.1 feet and begin rising again early tomorrow afternoon. It will rise to 13.8 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall to 13.7 feet and begin rising again early Monday morning. It will rise above flood stage again early Monday morning and continue to rise to 14.9 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage again late Monday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONROE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bath, Breathitt, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bath; Breathitt; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Lee; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Rowan; Wolfe FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 to 35 in the valleys will result in some frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and temperatures near the freezing mark could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures and greatest chances for frost formation will be in the valleys, while lows on ridges will be in the upper 30s.
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches with up to 10 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lewis and Clark County and the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to Noon MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Visibility could be reduced to as low as 1/4 mile, at times, in blowing snow.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy