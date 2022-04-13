ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Man accused of Lakewood hate-fueled crimes lashes out at judge with profanities

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
The suspect in what police say was a string of hate-fueled crimes last week in Lakewood lashed out at a judge during a hearing today, letting loose a series of profanities.

Dion Marsh, 27, of Manchester, had a detention hearing and had plenty to say during the brief appearance.

Marsh is accused of attempted murder, carjacking and bias intimidation, among other charges. Marsh is accused of carjacking and attempting to kill several members of the Orthodox Jewish community in Lakewood and Jackson.

At one point this morning, he seemingly admitted to some of the crimes. At other times, he became so verbally aggressive that the court was forced to mute him.

“Mr. Marsh, this is Judge Ryan, I'm going to ask you not to say anything on the record regarding this case today,” said Judge Guy Ryan.

Appearing from the Ocean County Jail on Zoom, Marsh failed to follow the warnings about using profanity.

The state asked for and received an adjournment. It is possible further charges could be filed against Marsh.

Lakewood police are increasing patrols in the area as religious holidays approach this weekend.

Rep. Chris Smith also called for a federal investigation into the alleged hate crimes.

A new hearing has been set for next Wednesday.

The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
