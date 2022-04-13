Man accused of Lakewood hate-fueled crimes lashes out at judge with profanities

The suspect in what police say was a string of hate-fueled crimes last week in Lakewood lashed out at a judge during a hearing today, letting loose a series of profanities.

Dion Marsh, 27, of Manchester, had a detention hearing and had plenty to say during the brief appearance.

Marsh is accused of attempted murder, carjacking and bias intimidation, among other charges. Marsh is accused of carjacking and attempting to kill several members of the Orthodox Jewish community in Lakewood and Jackson.

At one point this morning, he seemingly admitted to some of the crimes. At other times, he became so verbally aggressive that the court was forced to mute him.

“Mr. Marsh, this is Judge Ryan, I'm going to ask you not to say anything on the record regarding this case today,” said Judge Guy Ryan.

Appearing from the Ocean County Jail on Zoom, Marsh failed to follow the warnings about using profanity.

The state asked for and received an adjournment. It is possible further charges could be filed against Marsh.

Lakewood police are increasing patrols in the area as religious holidays approach this weekend.

Rep. Chris Smith also called for a federal investigation into the alleged hate crimes.

A new hearing has been set for next Wednesday.