What we know about the deadly officer-involved shooting in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) has released more information about what led to the deaths of a menacing suspect and a K9.

According to police, Manitou Springs police and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) Deputies were called to a business in the 900 block of Manitou Avenue around 11 p.m. on April 11 due to a person menacing others with a gun.

900 Manitou Ave, Manitou Springs, CO 80829

When officers and deputies approached the suspect, authorities say the suspect fired at least one round at law enforcement. As a result, at least one Manitou Springs Police Officer and at least one El Paso County Sheriff Deputy fired their duty weapon at least one time and shot the suspect.

Colorado Springs police say officers and deputies immediately started life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived, however, the suspect died on the scene. In addition to the suspect, an El Paso County Sheriff’s K9 was shot and killed.

The K9’s handler, nor any other deputies or officers, were injured.

The involved officers and deputies have been placed on administrative leave per their department policies.

Per Colorado Revised Statute 16-2.5-301, the Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. All information regarding the deadly force investigation will come from the Colorado Springs Police Department. Information regarding the law enforcement officers and deputies involved in this incident will come from their respective agencies.

