ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Delta, JPMorgan, BlackRock and More

By Peter Schacknow, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Delta Air Lines (DAL) – Delta rallied 6.6% in the premarket after reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and predicting a current-quarter profit. The airline also said monthly revenue exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the first time in March. JPMorgan Chase...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Nike, Pfizer, Alibaba, Carnival, GameStop and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nike — Shares of Nike jumped 2.2% after the company reported a beat on the top and bottom lines in the third quarter. The retailer reported earnings of 87 cents per share on revenues of $10.87 billion, topping analysts' estimates of 71 cents per share on revenues of $10.59 billion. Nike delayed giving its outlook for the year.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: The Honest Company, Tilray and More

Here are the stocks making headlines in after-hours trading. The Honest Company — The consumer products stock sank 19% in extended trading Thursday after Honest reported a weaker-than-expected fourth quarter. The company lost 10 cents per share on $80.38 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for a loss of 6 cents per share on $84.6 million in revenue.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan#Stock#Delta Air Lines#Jpmorgan Chase#Bed Bath Beyond#Blk#Antares Pharma
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Winnebago Industries

Investors can get as sophisticated as they want with their fundamental and technical analysis, but sometimes good old common sense can be the best investment tool. With that concept in mind, Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Gas Guzzlers: The first thing that comes...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Uber And When 'Enemies Become Friends'

If you were listening to the PreMarket Prep Show live on Thursday, you were treated to instantaneous coverage of breaking news from Uber Technologies (NASDAQ: UBER). The News: Just after 8 a.m., Uber announced it reached a deal to list all New York city taxis on its application. The new deal could help the ride-hailing giant better manage its driver shortage while reducing high fees on the platform.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
NBC San Diego

Here's How Inclusive Capital Could Help Materials Firm Ingevity Lean Into Its ESG Narrative

Business: Ingevity is a leading bio-based materials company that converts waste streams and by-products from the wood, paper, and pulp industry into higher-valued, specialty materials. They operate through two segments: (i) Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon and (ii) Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers. The company's products are used in a variety of applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. The Materials segment (which comprises 37% of revenue) is the global leader in the industry and turns sawdust purchased from furniture shops into activated carbon. The Chemicals segment (which comprises 63% of revenue), takes pine tree waste and separates it into sticky and oily materials that are converted into products from adhesives to lubricants to paving ingredients. The company's products are used in vehicles to abate carbon emissions – they abate more than 40 million tons of carbon emissions per year from their product base. In layman's terms, the company takes renewable, non-food, waste inputs, and makes products that either replace or clean up fossil-based chemistry and fuel.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy