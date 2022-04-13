Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Delta, JPMorgan, BlackRock and More

Business: Ingevity is a leading bio-based materials company that converts waste streams and by-products from the wood, paper, and pulp industry into higher-valued, specialty materials. They operate through two segments: (i) Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon and (ii) Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers. The company's products are used in a variety of applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. The Materials segment (which comprises 37% of revenue) is the global leader in the industry and turns sawdust purchased from furniture shops into activated carbon. The Chemicals segment (which comprises 63% of revenue), takes pine tree waste and separates it into sticky and oily materials that are converted into products from adhesives to lubricants to paving ingredients. The company's products are used in vehicles to abate carbon emissions – they abate more than 40 million tons of carbon emissions per year from their product base. In layman's terms, the company takes renewable, non-food, waste inputs, and makes products that either replace or clean up fossil-based chemistry and fuel.

