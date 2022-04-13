ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Police find 2 dead kids in Miami apartment, mother arrested

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – Police in Miami have arrested a 41-year-old woman in the deaths of her two young children after officers responded to repeated hang-up 911 calls from her apartment where they found their tied-up bodies. “Come get them, I don't want them anymore," Odette Lysse Joassaint told officers...

Shine My Crown

Mother of 2 Found Dead With Throat Slashed Inside a Bronx Apartment; Family Suspects the Boyfriend

A mother of two was dead with her throat slashed inside an apartment in the Bronx on Saturday morning. Bjana James, 37, was found unconscious and unresponsive by a sibling inside an apartment at NYCHA's Betances Houses on East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section before 3:00 am. She had a knife stuck in her chest, and her throat had been slashed. They immediately called the police.
BRONX, NY
CBS Miami

Police: Man Tried To Rape Woman Inside Miami Walmart

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing serious charges after police said he tried to rape a woman inside a Walmart store in Miami. Police said it happened Sunday at around 9:30 p.m. inside the Walmart on the 3200 block of NW 79th Street. The said Jarmal Bredan Harvey, 28, of Miami Gardens, approached a woman from behind, pulled her dress up and began grabbing her. That is when police said the victim turned and he pushed her to the ground. The victim began screaming for help when Harvey ripped off her underwear while grabbing her, according to the arrest report. A video that was posted on social media shows as other shoppers come to her rescue. The video shows one man on top of Harvey as other shoppers jump in to help. The good Samaritans held Harvey until police arrived. Harvey was taken into custody by Miami-Dade police officers. He is now facing sexual battery charges. Harvey was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who was victimized by Harvey to contact the Sex Crimes Investigation Unit at (305) 715-3300.
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS
Miami Rapper Baby Cino Fatally Shot Minutes After His Release from Jail

An aspiring Miami rapper was shot and killed just moments after he was released from jail. Baby Cino, whose real name is Timothy Starks, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Wednesday after being arrested on a gun charge, the Miami Herald reports. Starks was picked up in...
MIAMI, FL
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Voice

Son Murders Mother In Their College Park Apartment: Police

A man from College Park is facing multiple charges for allegedly killing his mother in their apartment, authorities said. Junior Bernard Jr., 30, is being held without bail on first and second degree murder charges for killing his 61-year-old mother, Marlene Sloley, Prince George's County Police said. Police responded for...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE

