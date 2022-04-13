Rays’ Manuel Margot had a sense of what was to come

Teammates shower outfielder Manuel Margot with bubble gum wrappers after his RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Rays a 9-8 victory over the A's Tuesday at Tropicana Field. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Manuel Margot was talking with injured pitcher Luis Patino on the bench as the Rays started the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday down a run to the A’s.

After Wander France laced a double to centerfield to score the tying run, Patino told Margot that if left-handed-hitting Josh Lowe, who was due up fourth that inning, got to the plate, A’s right-hander Lou Trivino likely would walk him to get to Margot, pitting right-hander against right-hander.

After getting two outs, Trivino fell behind Lowe 2-0 and, indeed, put the rookie on base to bring up Margot.

“I had a feeling that they would walk him,” Margot said via team interpreter Manny Navarro. “They weren’t giving him anything good to hit . So when they weren’t throwing him strikes, I figured they were going to give him the intentional (walk), and I was just going in there prepared for that.”

Margot said he had a simple approach at that point.

“I was just trying to go out there and just be aggressive,” he said.

Margot laced the first pitch from Trivino past third baseman Kevin Smith into leftfield, scoring Franco with the winning run. Margot was mobbed by his teammates as the celebration got going following the Rays’ 9-8 walkoff victory.

Manager Kevin Cash said the Rays needed a spark, given how they let a sizable lead get away. Cash praised the overall work of the bullpen after starter Tommy Romero lasted only 1-2/3 innings in his debut.

“We’ve got so many guys that you see come up big, and Manny is certainly one of them” Cash said. “But that’s the way it goes sometimes.”

• • •

