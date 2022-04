CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s a good thing the Cleveland Orchestra plays at Severance Music Center. This week, especially. In anything less than an ideal acoustic space, half the glories of its performance Thursday night under Kahchun Wong might have been lost, and there were many. Cleveland, though, is lucky. All in attendance heard the orchestra at its most refined: rarely loud but always superbly clear.

