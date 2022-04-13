ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny and cold today – Mark

KXLY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour next 12 hours bring sunshine and a few clouds. Today’s highs are well below average all over the...

www.kxly.com

KGET

Sunny skies today, a little rain tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s forecasted to be a beautiful Friday for Kern County with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s in Bakersfield and upper 60s in the mountain areas. We are still expecting some rain on Saturday. Many activities are taking place Saturday, but expect Kern County to remain dry through 5 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTAL

Cool today, sunny weekend, severe storms Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The wild swings in our weather pattern will continue through next week. Today will be windy and cool, the weekend will be sunny and warm, and we’ll start out next week with a significant threat for severe weather Monday into Monday night. Windy and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KXLY

Snow on Sunday as a strong storm approaches – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– The weather for the next couple of days in the Inland Northwest will be influenced by a powerful storm set to bring a dose of winter from Washington and Oregon to Montana and the Dakotas. Lucky for us, the Inland Northwest looks like it will only get a glancing blow from this storm, but it is still going to be quite wintry for mid-April around here for a while!
SPOKANE, WA
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Warm and Sunny Today, Rain Monday

Today, the high pressure will be dominating the region, keeping temperatures abnormally warm with sunny skies and gusty conditions. Temperatures will increase again into the mid-70s! At 10:33 AM Spring will officially start! With the dry, warm conditions and low humidity, fire weather will be elevated, meaning it will be easier for any fire that gets going to spread.
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Windy weather today but sunny all weekend

For your full forecast, just watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. We'll have clear skies to start the weekend, and they'll stay fairly clear all weekend long. Unfortunately, though, things won't be clear and calm. The winds today will be gusting up to 30 mph this afternoon and present a high fire danger, which could be problematic on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses like the Talmadge Bridge. You'll also find the winds causing a Small Craft Advisory over the Atlantic.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

Sunny and mild today before we warm up into the weekend – Mark

We start out with nice, sunny weather which will turn to partly cloudy later today. Our highs are just above average and dry statewide. Sunshine starts the day with afternoon clouds and mild temperatures. A slow warming trend begins heading into the weekend with highs around 60. More showers are on the way Sunday night into Monday morning and cooler with mid 50s expected.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KXLY

A true spring-like day today! – Mark

Happy Wednesday! It will sure feel like spring today. We start with sun, which will turn to clouds, but it will be nice and mild today. Our highs are warmer than average all over the state today. Warmer weather starts today, but we’ll have some afternoon breezy conditions. Sun returns...
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

First Alert Forecast: Sunny, cold, & blustery!

An addiction education forum will be held on April 26 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Menominee Casino Resort and Convention Center. Reporter Megan Kernan called the number to the storage units next door to the scene. The owner confirmed one of the people who died was a tenant.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, WI
B98.5

Yes It’s True, Maine & New Hampshire Likely to See a Snowstorm Tuesday

Though it sounds like a poorly times April Fools' Day joke, we can assure you it's not. Last night, while scrolling the endless feed of Facebook, I came across a post that I assumed must be old. It had to be, right? There's no way we're still talking about snowfall for the New England region halfway through April, is there? Yup, we are.
MAINE STATE
CBS San Francisco

Quick-Hitting Spring Storm Brings Showers To Drought Parched North Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A low pressure system swirling off the Northern California coast early Saturday morning sent waves of showers across the San Francisco Bay Area, dumping nearly an inch of rain in the North Bay. The showers were a welcome relief after this week’s Drought Monitor revealed that extreme dry conditions were expanding across the North Bay. By dawn, the front had dumped more than .70 inches of rain in Santa Rosa, Kentfield, San Rafael and Napa. Mt. Veeder in Wine Country was the wettest spot in the Bay Area with 1.18 inches. San Francisco had gotten .2 of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

