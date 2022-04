Con artists are trying to cash in on the deaths of the two Pennsylvania state troopers who were killed Monday on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia. State police said troopers Martin Mack III and Branden Sisca were struck by a vehicle while trying to put an Allentown man, Reyes Rivera Oliveras, in their police vehicle. He had been walking on the interstate at about 1 a.m. near the Philadelphia sports stadiums.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 23 DAYS AGO