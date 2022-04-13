The drama and Ben Simmons questions awaiting Nets now that they’re finally in the playoffs

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

Ben Simmons donned a green suit jacket with matching shorts as he watched from the bench Tuesday night. The Nets will be seeing that color — and perhaps their prized midseason acquisition – in the first round of the playoffs.

The Nets earned the chance to face the second-seeded Celtics for the second consecutive postseason by defeating the Cavaliers, 115-108 , in the 7-8 play-in game at Barclays Center. Get ready for days of updates and speculation over whether Simmons finally will make his team debut during the series against the Celtics, maybe even in Sunday’s Game 1 in Boston.

Whether Simmons gets on the court or not , the Nets hardly resemble a traditional No. 7 seed, especially if Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving carry them as they did against the Cavs. They became the first Nets teammates to record at least 20 points and 10 assists apiece in a game since 1993.

Kevin Durant had 25 points, 11 assists and three blocks to help life the Nets into the playoffs proper.Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The Celtics controlled a 3-1 advantage in the regular-season series, but Durant and Irving only appeared together in one of those games, a 126-120 loss in Beantown on March 6. The duo combined for 56 points … and Jayson Tatum poured in 54 by himself over 41 minutes, including shooting 8-of-15 from 3-point range.

A healthy Simmons, a three-time All-Star and two-time designee on the NBA’s All-Defensive team in four NBA seasons, could greatly help in containing Tatum’s scoring prowess.

Remember, in one of the other head-to-head meetings between the teams, the Nets rotation featured five players who are no longer on their roster (James Harden, DeAndre’ Bembry, Paul Millsap, James Johnson, Jevon Carter) and two rookies (Day’Ron Sharpe, Cam Thomas) who are not currently in the rotation.

Simmons hasn’t played since arriving from Philadelphia as the main piece of the Harden blockbuster in February, but imports Andre Drummond and Seth Curry have emerged as starters and key members of Steve Nash’s primary group.

In the next round, the Nets will have to contain Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who torched them with 54 points in their final regular-season matchup. Ben Simmons would help.Getty Images

Due to his unvaccinated status, Irving didn’t rejoin the Nets for road games until Jan. 5. He also didn’t play at Barclays Center until Mayor Eric Adams announced an exception to the private-sector COVID-19 vaccine mandates for athletes and entertainers.

Irving, who won a championship alongside LeBron James with the Cavaliers in 2016, netted 34 points on 12-for-15 shooting in eliminating one of his former teams Tuesday night. He now will face another in the playoffs, sure to be Public Enemy No. 1 among the visitors beginning Sunday night at TD Garden.

Irving averaged 24.8 points per game during the Nets’ five-game ouster of the Celtics one year ago, and he likely needs to match or exceed those numbers for a repeat series victory.

Leon Rose, you’re up.Corey Sipkin

The Knicks weren’t the most shocking NBA team to miss the playoffs and the play-in tournament entirely; that award clearly goes to LeBron James and the Lakers.

Still, the Knicks’ slide in Year 2 under Tom Thibodeau from a surprising top-4 seed in the Eastern Conference to a question-filled 37-45 finish this season leaves several summertime decisions for team president Leon Rose to ponder over the coming months.

There are few clear-cut answers, but here are the five most pressing questions for Rose and the front office to navigate in their quest for a return to the playoffs in a conference in which 10 teams posted at least 43 wins in 2021-22.

Should they trade Julius Randle?

A breakup with Julius Randle remains possible for the Knicks this offseason.Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Rose said during his MSG Network interview Sunday night that Randle has reasserted his commitment to the franchise while also acknowledging the 2021 All-Star “was just not comfortable at times” this season after signing a four-year, $117 million contract extension last summer.

As much of a revelation as Randle was in fronting the Knicks’ first postseason appearance since 2013 last spring, his play and behavior this season — the thumbs-down incident, the frequent poor body language and his decreased shooting percentages — likely will make it harder to find a taker for his new deal without taking a bad contract back.

Should they commit to RJ Barrett?

As long as his late-season knee injury remains a short-term issue , as the team has claimed, Barrett has positioned himself to possibly become the team’s first first-round pick since Charlie Ward to land a multi-year contract with the organization.

Eligible for a rookie max extension of $181 million, Barrett — who averaged at least 20 points per game for the first time at 21 years old — also willingly took on some of the leadership responsibilities in the second half of his third NBA season.

Should they re-sign Mitchell Robinson?

The Knicks may find it difficult to retain Mitchell Robinson in free agency.Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

This won’t entirely be up to the Knicks as the fourth-year center hits unrestricted free agency. Perhaps another NBA team will value Robinson more than the Knicks do, putting him in line for a deal in excess of the $50 million over four years the Knicks can offer . The 24-year-old dunker still doesn’t shoot beyond a few feet from the basket, but he posted a .762 shooting percentage in 72 games, which would have led the league had he taken enough field-goal attempts to qualify. He also finished sixth in the league with 1.8 blocked shots per game. Thibodeau loves rim protectors, and the Knicks could go with a big-man combo of Robinson and Jericho Sims if they can find a taker for oft-injured Nerlens Noel’s contract.

Can they afford to whiff again in the lottery?

The short answer, of course, is no, especially on the heels of the failed top-10 draft selections in recent years of Frank Ntilikina and Kevin Knox. The last couple of meaningless wins to close out the season perhaps showed Obi Toppin (No. 8 overall in 2020) shouldn’t be included in that category , but those games also damaged the Knicks’ odds of moving up in the lottery. They have just a 1.5 percent chance of securing the No. 1 overall selection and 7.2 percent to advance to the top four spots. Had Rose not traded Charlotte’s first-round pick for Cam Reddish in January, the Knicks would have two top-20 selections and an opportunity to possibly move up to land a player they covet.

Will their big dreams finally come true?

Just sayin’, Russell Westbrook qualifies as a big name available this summer.AP

Past visions of landing marquee free agents or All-Stars via trade — think LeBron, Durant, Kyrie and so many others — never have materialized across multiple front-office regimes. Could this finally be the year?

Probably not, after the Knicks used up their cap space last summer in signing Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker and rewarding Noel, Derrick Rose and Alec Burks with multi-year deals after their playoff run.

Leon Rose again will try to creatively combine those contracts and decent draft capital (including Dallas’ first-round pick in 2023) to position the Knicks to land a talent upgrade.

Utah’s Donovan Mitchell still feels like a pipe dream unless the late-season surges by Toppin and Immanuel Quickley have significantly raised their trade value across the league. They also will continue to monitor Zion Williamson’s situation in New Orleans after Barrett’s former Duke teammate missed the entire season following foot surgery.

Would they — would you? — dare take a flier on Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract (at $47.1 million) if the Lakers would bring back Randle — to the team that drafted him — while taking a few other contracts off the Knicks’ hands?

It’s too soon to freak out about Seth Lugo and the Mets relief corps.Getty Images

Let’s not fall into the “same old Mets bullpen” conversations just yet.

The Mets’ losses Sunday in Washington and Monday in Philadelphia clearly were results of shoddy relief work, but Buck Showalter was right in pointing out that Seth Lugo is an established bullpen arm entitled to an occasional poor outing , even if this one unfortunately came on a day closer Edwin Diaz was unavailable due to bereavement leave.

Diaz worked a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday night to complete 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief in support of starter Tylor Megill that nailed down a 2-0 win over the Phillies .

Dependable righty Trevor May has avoided the injured list for now with what he described as a “very, very low grade triceps strain.”

Let’s give the season at least a week before freaking out about this group following a shortened spring training while allowing Showalter to map out roles and a pecking order.