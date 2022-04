GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Freeze Warning will be in effect early Monday morning as a cold air mass settles over the area. Many will wake up to temperatures at or below 32° and day time highs will stay well below average, reaching the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. Tuesday will see a repeat of this morning freeze potential, so if you’ve already planted those spring flowers, you may need to take precautions to make sure they survive the chill.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 21 DAYS AGO