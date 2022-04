Ah, I remember the days of going to the movies in Berkshire County. Those were fun times. My wife and I are still being careful so we haven't gone to see a movie as of late. Growing up in Northern Berkshire County, I would attend movies at the North Adams Cinema on Curran Highway and when I was really little, I would see movies at Corey's Drive-In in North Adams. Later on, as I got older I would attend movies at the theaters in the Berkshire Mall. Whether it was Hoyts, Regal Cinemas, and everything in between, I would check out the latest popular movies and sometimes some of the lesser-known ones. Horror movies have always been my jam.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 25 DAYS AGO