Celebration of life to be held on April 13 for GCU students killed in crash

TISHOMINGO, Okla. — According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, multiple Tishomingo High School students were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon. The Superintendent of Tishomingo schools released a statement, saying they are mourning the loss of students. School will be in session tomorrow, but counselors will be available. This...
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Students at Morehead State are gathering Tuesday night to hold a vigil for a friend and fellow classmate who was killed in a crash. The crash happened during spring break in Florida. According to The Trail Blazer, Stephen Bowling died Wednesday on I-10 in Santa Rosa County, and two other students are still fighting for their lives after that crash as well.
MADERA, Calif. — A Madera High School student-athlete was killed following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Wednesday. Police say 19-year-old Roberto Lopez, crashed near Olive Avenue and 6th Street. Lopez was number 32 on the football team and hoped to continue a higher education. Madera Unified is providing extra...
