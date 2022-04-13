Celebration of life to be held on April 13 for GCU students killed in crash

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Students at Morehead State are gathering Tuesday night to hold a vigil for a friend and fellow classmate who was killed in a crash. The crash happened during spring break in Florida. According to The Trail Blazer, Stephen Bowling died Wednesday on I-10 in Santa Rosa County, and two other students are still fighting for their lives after that crash as well.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 24 DAYS AGO