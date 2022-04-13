ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Environmentally friendly food brands to add to your pantry year-round

By Kelly McCarthy, ABC News
southernillinoisnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — From snacks and condiments to drinks, more consumer product goods have leaned into environmentally responsible practices. As food businesses continue to adapt to the times, it’s easier than ever for shoppers to support brands with products that taste great and help the earth along the...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Food pantry feeds dozens of families in Center

The group of volunteers didn’t mind working to sort bags and distribute goods to help those deserving some proper nutrition. “It just makes me feel happy to give them something to eat,” President of Oliver County Food Pantry Laverne Hoffman said. Onions, carrots, apples, and milk were just some of the foods given away in […]
CENTER, ND
Sandusky Register

Food pantry receives support

BELLEVUE — A program at Bellevue’s food pantry, in danger of shutting down, received some generous donations that will keep it afloat. Last week, students and staff from Bellevue Middle School donated more than 2,000 items to Bellevue Fish & Loaves Food Pantry. Bellevue Mayor Kevin Strecker is...
BELLEVUE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
KXLY

Your food will taste better with these favorite American salt brands

Ask any professional chef to name the most important ingredient in their kitchen, and odds are salt that will top the list. In plenty of home kitchens, however, salt hasn’t received that top billing, rather it’s purchased without much thought to its provenance, uses and styles. But not all salts are created equal.
FOOD & DRINKS
WFRV Local 5

Food pantries face higher costs; more clients

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-Inflation is making food more expensive right now which is bad news for local food pantries. “We have to plan further in advance because of the supply chain issues and the costs are higher,” said Monica Clare who is the Executive Director of the St. Joseph Food Program. Clare said she’s proud that […]
APPLETON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Plastic Waste#Plastic Packaging#Sustainable Products#Plastic Bags#Food Drink#The Garcia River Project#Blue Stripes Founder
1420 WBSM

Freetown Food Pantry Wants Your Prom Dresses

Imagine being a junior or senior in high school. You're over the moon because you've been asked to the prom by your dream date. You're excited for 10 minutes, until you realize the financial demands of this high school rite of passage. Prom dresses are expensive these days, even before...
FREETOWN, MA
News Channel Nebraska

Colfax County Food Pantry raising $6,000 for families

SCHUYLER -- The Colfax County Food Pantry went from feeding around 40 families per month to nearly 100 per week during the pandemic. While February saw 120 in the month, there are new challenges now. "There's a lot of empty shelves in the stores and now with transportation costs increasing...
COLFAX COUNTY, NE
yankodesign.com

Top 10 plant-friendly designs to add a touch of green to your home

Gardening is an extremely therapeutic activity, and though I may not engage in it all the time, the few times that I have, I found it really delightful and soothing. Growing, tending to, and being surrounded by plants is intensely satisfying. All your worries slowly fade away, and you are simply enthralled by nature. And indoor gardening has become one of the major trends these days! Plants can truly transform a living space with their gentle presence. They add a touch of green and nature and create a serene and zen atmosphere. But tending to them is not the easiest task always! You need to pay special attention to your beloved plants and give them the best care to ensure that they grow well. And, we’ve curated a whole collection of product designs to help you with that! From a wearable that lets your plants communicate with you to LG’s latest indoor gardening appliance – these products are all, you need to create a nurturing environment for your plants and ensure they grow beautifully!
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WOWT

Heart Ministry Center to reopen in-person food pantry

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Food insecurity impacts nearly 12% of adults in the U.S., and that number is even higher for children. One north Omaha organization is working to make sure people get the food they need in a way that is dignified. For two years the grocery store inside...
OMAHA, NE
SheKnows

These Hotel-Grade Bath Towels Are So Absorbent & Soft — Now Over 60% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. With our bathrooms, we want it to be a sanctuary. From the lights to the shampoo bottles, we want our bathrooms to be as spa-level as they can get. The only thing we love more than opulent finds on TikTok is a grand deal. Our hearts skip a beat when we see something on Amazon for 20 percent off. Nearly 50 percent off? We need a minute to catch our breaths. But when...
SHOPPING
marketplace.org

Not wearing those leggings? Many retail stores are expanding into resale

Sustainability is a growing piece of the fashion industry, but the jury’s out on whether it’s genuinely reducing carbon footprint or if it’s more of a marketing ploy. In any case, major brands like Target and Lululemon are expanding their resale presence. Target is doing this through a partnership with ThredUp and Lululemon through its website.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy