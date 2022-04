Another one of Westland's new marijuana businesses continues to roll along. A new retail shop for selling marijuana is planned at 8475 Inkster in the city's northeast corner. This location would be a retail-only establishment and occupy vacant land between Ann Arbor Trail and Joy Road near the border with Livonia/Redford Township/Dearborn Heights. Another property, which contains a vacant building to the south of the lot, would be combined for the business development.

WESTLAND, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO