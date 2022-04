SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Traffic is backed up more than three miles after an accident on I-49 S. on Thursday evening. Emergency services responded to an accident that happened after 5:30 p.m. south of Shreveport near mile marker 192 on I-49 S where a vehicle turned over on its side. It is not yet known if there was anyone injured in the crash.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 29 DAYS AGO