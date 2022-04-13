ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca County, NY

What’s the status of the Seneca-Keuka Watershed Nine Element Plan?

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
The Seneca-Keuka Watershed Nine Element Plan is currently being finalized with the hopes of having full state approval by the time grant applications are due. A plan approved by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of State would enable...

Geneva City Council to meet Wednesday to consider Police Review Board appeal

The Geneva City Council is expected to vote next week whether to challenge a State Supreme Court ruling that invalidated the city’s Police Review Board. Justice Craig Doran ruled in favor of a legal challenge by the union representing Geneva police officers, saying the board violated the collective bargaining agreement between the union and the city, as well as local civil service law. The council will meet Wednesday in executive session. Following the executive session, the council is expected to vote on whether to appeal the ruling and seek a stay.
Geneva Police Review Board urges city to challenge court ruling against it

The former chair of the Geneva Police Review Board says she hopes the City Council will appeal this week’s court decision that the board is invalid. Jessica Farrell said at a news conference Thursday night on the steps of City Hall “People in Geneva were not yelling defund the police. They were not yelling abolish the police. I know, I was marching every day. People in Geneva were asking for transparency and accountability. I am very proud of the work that this board did over the last nine and a half months.” Farrell said to opponents of the board who have accused it of being anti-police “when I hear accusations that the PRB is out to get the GPD or to dismantle the GPD or any other such claim, I know that the person making that accusation hasn’t been watching the work we were doing, because nothing could be further from the truth. If you still believe those things, I urge you to go watch the videos of our meetings. They are available on the city’s YouTube channel. And so, if the PRB was set up for transparency and accountability, which the local law and the actions of the board showed were true—then why did the local police union sue the city about this law?”
MISSION ZERO event brings new ideas on sustainability

The City of Geneva Green Committee, partnering with the Town of Geneva Sustainability Committee and the Geneva Community Center, presents “Mission Zero: Creating New Pathways for Living in Harmony with the Earth” on Saturday April 30 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Geneva Community Center, 160 Carter Road.
Geneva Rotary Club seeks applications for grants

The Geneva Rotary Club is seeking applications for grants from local organizations and agencies. Club President Stephanie Hesler explained that Geneva Rotary awards up to $1,000 for deserving projects in the Geneva community. “The Geneva Rotary Club takes great pride in our community grants program, which supports local programs, events and activities,” Hesler said. “Awarding these grants to local nonprofit organizations is an extension of our international mission to provide service to others, promote integrity and advance goodwill, peace and understanding in the world.”
Smith, Steuben Public Health honored by CCC

Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith was inducted Friday (Apr. 15) into the inaugural Corning Community College Society of the Red Baron as the recipient of the “Community Organization Partner” award. The Society’s award goes to organizations that positively impact the college by assisting with program or...
