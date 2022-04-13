What’s the status of the Seneca-Keuka Watershed Nine Element Plan?

The former chair of the Geneva Police Review Board says she hopes the City Council will appeal this week’s court decision that the board is invalid. Jessica Farrell said at a news conference Thursday night on the steps of City Hall “People in Geneva were not yelling defund the police. They were not yelling abolish the police. I know, I was marching every day. People in Geneva were asking for transparency and accountability. I am very proud of the work that this board did over the last nine and a half months.” Farrell said to opponents of the board who have accused it of being anti-police “when I hear accusations that the PRB is out to get the GPD or to dismantle the GPD or any other such claim, I know that the person making that accusation hasn’t been watching the work we were doing, because nothing could be further from the truth. If you still believe those things, I urge you to go watch the videos of our meetings. They are available on the city’s YouTube channel. And so, if the PRB was set up for transparency and accountability, which the local law and the actions of the board showed were true—then why did the local police union sue the city about this law?”

GENEVA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO