Homecoming on ‘Wonder Years,’ Hostage Situation on ‘Fire,’ Touring National Parks, ‘Nature’ Goes Arctic, So Does ‘Ice Age: Scrat Tales’

As the two-year anniversary of the finale of ABC’s hit sitcom Modern Family passes (April 8), we can’t help but remember just how hilarious and heartwarming the show was. Premiering in 2009, the Emmy award-winning series followed three families, all living in the Los Angeles area. The three are tied together through Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill) and his two children, Claire (Julie Bowen) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson). Over 11 seasons, we saw the family explore new career paths, vacations, and hobbies (like Eric Stonestreet‘s Cam and his side hustle as a clown). We saw the kids navigate middle school’s awkward ins and outs, the drama of high school, and even the college decision process. And we got to experience laughter, heartbreak, and tears with the family.

