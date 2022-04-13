Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marathon, Outagamie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 09:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lowndes; Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 14.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Saturday was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 15.7 feet this evening. It will then fall to 13.7 feet and begin rising again early Monday afternoon. It will rise to 14.0 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall to 13.9 feet and begin rising again Tuesday evening. It will then rise again and remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LOWNDES COUNTY, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO