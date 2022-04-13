Deaths of three Baltimore City firefighters in S. Stricker Street fire ruled homicides

The deaths of three Baltimore City firefighters back in January have now been ruled homicides.

That fire happened January 24th at a vacant home on 205 South Stricker Street. Firefighters Paul Butrim, Kenny Lacayo and Kelsey Sadler all died.

Investigators never specifically said that the fire was set intentionally before Wednesday. However, the ATF has had a reward available for information that leads to an arrest in this case. There's surveillance video of a man seen in that neighborhood the night before the fire. The ATF now says that man has been identified and no additional tips from the public are needed. That man's name has not been released.

The ATF along with Baltimore City's Fire Department, Baltimore Police Department and Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating this fire and classified it as "incendiary." That means someone set the fire knowing it should not have been set.

The ruling that the three firefighter deaths were homicides brings the total number of murders in Baltimore City this year to 91 from 88.

The case remains an ongoing investigation.