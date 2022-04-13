AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:36 p.m. EDT

Young, Hunter lead Hawks to 132-103 play-in rout of Hornets. ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young bounced back from a sluggish start to score 24 points and De’Andre Hunter led a third-quarter surge that carried the Atlanta Hawks to a 132-103 play-in rout of the Charlotte Hornets. The Hawks finished ninth in...
Cleveland Guardians infielder Andres Gimenez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Gimenez is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani. Our models project Gimenez for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The middle of the diamond can be a lonely place. “You tend to keep to yourself throughout the game,” said Zach Plesac, starting pitcher for the Guardians when they open the home season Friday night against San Francisco. “You come into the dugout. You don’t talk to anyone.”
Opening Day at Chavez Ravine is among us! The Los Angeles Dodgers square off with the Cincinnati Reds on the diamond in a thrilling National League matchup. Time to check out our MLB odds series, where our Reds-Dodgers prediction and pick will be made. The Dodgers will put RHP Walker...
During the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James moved into second on the all-time scoring list. Based on the incredibly high level that James played at this season, many expect him to become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history sometime next season. When James jumped...
The golf world is speculating about Bubba Watson’s future with the PGA Tour. Earlier this week, a report indicated that Watson could be among the players who join the new Greg Norman-led Saudi League. The PGA Tour has pushed back hard on the Saudi League, which is rumored to...
Baseball is back tonight at Dodger Stadium!The Dodgers will play their first game at Dodger Stadium of the season Thursday night against the Reds. The home opener at Chavez Ravine is not just Dodger Stadium's first game this year, but also the start of the team's 60th anniversary year.The home opener comes just a day after Clayton Kershaw threw seven perfect innings for a 7-0 shutout of the Twins in Minnesota. The three-time Cy Young Award winner struck out 13 and threw 80 pitches before he was pulled by Manager Dave Roberts. The win completed a two-game sweep of the...
One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is batting ninth in Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Lux will make his sixth appearance at second after Max Muncy was named Friday's designated hitter, Justin Turner was moved to third, and Hanser Alberto was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez,...
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Stubbs will start at catcher after J.T. Realmuto was given a breather against their division rivals. In a righty versus righty matchup against Pablo Lopez, our models project Stubbs to score 6.5 FanDuel points at...
In this week’s post-Masters edition we celebrate Scottie Scheffler’s past and contemplate Phil Mickelson’s future. Appreciate the climb. Sports writers have a natural tendency to become prisoners of the moment with little interest in savoring the accomplishment. That notion had never felt more true than on Sunday as Scottie Scheffler slipped the coveted green jacket over his shoulders.
Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt had seen his value rise considerably since January. And following an impressive showing at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, that rise reached its peak; many began to view him as a first-round prospect. But as the 2022 NFL Draft nears, teams once again find themselves...
The Indianapolis Colts one of the most talented rosters in the NFL — have added another big name. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019, is reportedly heading to Indianapolis. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported the news while Adam Schefter reported the terms....
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Right-hander Wily Peralta rejoined the Detroit Tigers on Saturday when the team selected the contract of the 32-year-old from Triple-A Toledo. Peralta was 4-5 with a 3.07 ERA in 18 starts and one relief appearance for the Tigers last season. He agreed last month...
Previous game: Clippers 15, Mets 12, Friday at Huntington Park. Recap: The Clippers amassed 24 base runners, including nine in a six-run eighth inning to survive a shootout over Syracuse. David Fry's two-out RBI double and Mitchell Tolman's two-run single capped a rally in which the Clippers put nine runners on base (five hits, four walks). Richie Palacios (three hits, three runs) and Oscar Gonzalez, who hit a three-run home run in the third inning, each had four RBIs. The Clippers, who trailed 6-0 in the third and 12-11 in the eighth, totaled 12 hits and 11 walks. Six Columbus pitchers combined to give up 14 hits, but also struck out 14. Nick Mikolajchak earned his second save after a scoreless ninth inning.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- This is a preview of the Guardians’ series against the Giants. Where: Progressive Field, Friday through Sunday. TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM, WMMS, WKYC Ch. 3 (Friday home opener only). Pitching matchups: LHP Carlos Rodon (0-0, 1.80) vs. RHP Zach Plesac (0-0, 0.00) Friday at...
Earlier this week, NFL insider Ian Rapoport suggested the Carolina Panthers were the “most likely” landing spot for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson made it abundantly clear he’s not on board with bringing Mayfield in. Anderson commented “Nooooo” on an Instagram post linking Mayfield to the Panthers.
EditorsNote: Corrected spelling of Arenado’s first name in 5th graf. Miles Mikolas took a one-hitter into the seventh inning and the St. Louis Cardinals jumped on Freddy Peralta early, pounding out a 10-1 victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. Mikolas (1-0) allowed only a single and...
Comments / 0