Wheat Ridge officer stabbed while responding to traffic call

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A Wheat Ridge police officer is recovering after he was stabbed multiple times while responding to a traffic issue early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called out to 1100 W. 44th Avenue around 1 a.m. for a report of a suspicious U-Haul that had hit a fence at the Prospect RV Park, according to Sara Spaulding, the public information officer and communications manager for the City of Wheat Ridge and the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

Two officers approached the driver, and one of them was stabbed multiple times.

The other officer was able to take the man who stabbed the officer into custody.

Fellow officers helped to provide medical care to the injured officer before paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital.

The officer, who was identified as Officer Allan Fischer, a 20-year veteran of the force, had to undergo surgery but is now recovering and reported to be in good spirits, according to the police department spokesperson.

Spaulding said one of the stab wounds resulted in "major blood loss at the scene" and if other officers hadn't stepped in, there was a high likelihood the officer would have died.

"Our officers train for worst case scenario," she said. "They come to scenes with a plan if things were to go sideways so they're as prepared as they can be but sometimes terrible things happen and in this case we're just very thankful that this officer was transported quickly and treated quickly at the hospital."

The U-Haul turned out to be stolen, according to police. It has since been towed from the scene.

Wheat Ridge police confirmed later Wednesday morning that the suspect is 29-year-old Andre Jones. He's facing a charge of attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Spaulding said in the last five years, she has no recollection of a severe injury like this to an officer.