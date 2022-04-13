ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sweden On Verge of Applying For NATO Membership: Reports

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A move by Sweden and Finland to join NATO would be a colossal foreign policy shift. Russia has warned the two countries against joining the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 9

Barry Palmrr
3d ago

Good for them smartMove Putin can’t be trusted after heDoes one country he’s on to the next he’s already threatening well it’s time to call his bluff he does understand if he cuts looseAnyNuclear he might as well kiss his country goodbye he wil have soley lost Russia there will be no more Russia there will be a tremendous amount of damage and deaths but there comes a time and point when u gotta sayEnough is enough

Reply
3
Roger Douglas
3d ago

if Putin attacks Finland and Sweden he better understand one thing those countries are run by women and that will tell you all you need to know women are dangerous a man will think before he pulls the trigger a woman just goes off and does it and contemplates the repercussions later. So Putin think before you act or send body bags with your troops they will need it and by the way put the soldiers name on it so they can identify them and get them back to Russia so they can be buried and forgotten about

Reply(1)
2
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Sanna Marin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato Summit#Russia#Nato#Scandinavian#Kremlin#Swedish#Aftonbladet#The Social Democrats#Finnish
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
Daily Mail

Thousands of Russian demonstrators take to streets across Germany after claiming they have been 'victims of daily aggression' in wake of Ukraine invasion

Some 2,000 pro-Russian supporters marched through Frankfurt this afternoon amid demonstrations in several German cities backing President Vladimir Putin. A 350-car motorcade set off from Hannover to be greeted by 700 counter-demonstrators pledging their support for Ukraine. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against...
PROTESTS
The US Sun

Moment Russia unleashes ‘unstoppable’ nuclear-capable hypersonic missile ‘destroying Ukrainian weapons warehouse’

VIDEO captures the dramatic moment a Russian hypersonic missile destroys an ammunition depot in the west of Ukraine. Moscow claims its deadly 'Kinzhal' rockets cannot be stopped by western missile defence systems. The video reportedly filmed from a military drone shows the moment a large Ukrainian ammunition depot in Ivano-Frankivsk...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
881K+
Followers
89K+
Post
801M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy