Troy, MO

Josh Duhamel Shares How Renée Zellweger Went 'Pretty Method' as Pam Hupp

By Roxy Simons
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Josh Duhamel portrays attorney Joel Schwartz opposite Renée Zellweger's Pam Hupp in NBC's true crime drama "The Thing About...

The Independent

Pam Hupp detective blasts Renée Zellweger’s ‘despicable’ portrayal of infamous case: ‘This isn’t a joke’

The first detective to interview the husband of murdered terminal cancer patient Betsy Faria has called the new star-studded show about Pamela Hupp, the woman now charged with the killing, “despicable”.Renée Zellweger stars in the NBC programme The Thing About Pam, detailing the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, a Missouri mother of two. The six-episode series dwells on farcical elements of the case, the investigation and the victim’s friend, Hupp, currently serving a life sentence in prison for a separate murder.Betsy Faria, a coworker of Hupp’s, was dying of cancer when she was stabbed dozens of times in her own...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pamela Smart denied freedom 30 years after sensational murder trial that inspired Nicole Kidman movie

Pamela Smart, whose conviction for recruiting her teen lover to kill her husband inspired a book and a Nicole Kidman movie, was denied a sentence reduction on Wednesday.Smart’s high-profile trial inspired Joyce Maynard to write “To Die For” in 1992, drawing from her case, which was in turn was adapted into a 1995 movie starring Kidman and Joaquin Phoenix.Smart, now 54, has exhausted all her judicial appeal options.She was found guilty of recruiting 15-year-old high school student William Flynn and three other teenagers, to shoot and kill husband Gregory Smart in 1990 when she was a 22-year-old high school media...
PUBLIC SAFETY
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
Page Six

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Demi Moore Has Reportedly Been Quietly Dating A Highly Respected Chef

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore has rarely been averse to sharing details regarding her personal life. The actress regularly offers updates about her three stunning daughters, whom she shares with ex Bruce Willis, and more recently showed her former husband a lot of support following news that he’s taking a step back from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis. But there’s one part of Moore’s life she’s kept pretty guarded as of late — her dating life. Now, however, a new report suggests the A Few Good Men star has been quietly dating chef Daniel Humm...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Renee Zellweger Opens up About Her Relationship With Ant Anstead

Renée Zellweger is opening up about the "serendipity" that brought her and boyfriend Ant Anstead together on the set of his show Celebrity IOU: Joyride. The Thing About Pam actress told Harper's Bazaar in a new profile that Brad Pitt actually had a role in her romance with Anstead after inspiring her to go on the show as a guest.
CELEBRITIES
