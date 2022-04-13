Josh Duhamel Shares How Renée Zellweger Went 'Pretty Method' as Pam Hupp

The first detective to interview the husband of murdered terminal cancer patient Betsy Faria has called the new star-studded show about Pamela Hupp, the woman now charged with the killing, “despicable”.Renée Zellweger stars in the NBC programme The Thing About Pam, detailing the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, a Missouri mother of two. The six-episode series dwells on farcical elements of the case, the investigation and the victim’s friend, Hupp, currently serving a life sentence in prison for a separate murder.Betsy Faria, a coworker of Hupp’s, was dying of cancer when she was stabbed dozens of times in her own...

