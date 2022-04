Low Pressure will be pushing further east, increasing clouds first and foremost tonight as temperatures sit in the 50's overnight. Showers will be up next. A steady batch of rain looks likely in the predawn hours Saturday with more pockets possible through Saturday ahead of a late day Cold Front. This is where things will get interesting! Due to temperatures rising to the middle 60's, moisture and instability setting up ahead of the Cold Front, we could see thunderstorms develop as it moves through. Some of those storms may turn strong to severe between 3 and 9 PM as the front moves from west to east.

