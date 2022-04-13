World Insurance Associates expands N.J. presence with the acquisition of Little Silver agency

Cold Chain Technologies, LLC (CCT) acquired Packaging Technology Group, LLC (PTG), expanding CCT's commitment to environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging solutions. "PTG is a pioneer in developing sustainable thermal packaging solutions that meet the strict requirements of its global blue-chip pharmaceutical clients," says Ranjeet Banerjee, CEO of CCT. "We are thrilled to partner with Bill Blezard and the rest of the PTG team to continue investing in innovative solutions. Together, we will be a global leader in reusable and single-use sustainable parcel shippers with unmatched thermal engineering capabilities, technical expertise, geographic breadth, and digital track-and-trace solutions. We look forward to delivering enhanced value to PTG and CCT customers, and using our combined know-how to achieve a greener, more sustainable future."
