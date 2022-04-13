ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JLo Mocks Then-Ex Ben Affleck's 'Awful' Phoenix Back Tattoo in Old Clip

By Jamie Burton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During a game of Plead the Fifth on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Jennifer Lopez revealed what she thought of Affleck's colorful back...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 4

Ms. $weet $outhern Mi$ty Rain
2d ago

Oh .. so is that going to be part of the Marriage Agreement .. Benny has to Get Rid of that Tatoo .. cause it ain't you on his back ?

Reply
7
Donna Boyle
2d ago

It’s a gorgeous tattoo, who cares if other people don’t like it. It’s not their back. Leave him alone.

Reply
7
WarlockIIX?Queen
2d ago

Well she won't be seeing much of his back so I don't see the big problem🤔

Reply
10
