Twitter shareholder goes after Musk, accuses him of breaking law while buying stock

WTKR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk’s huge Twitter investment took a new twist Tuesday with the filing of a lawsuit alleging that the billionaire illegally delayed disclosing his big stake in the social media company so he...

www.wtkr.com

FOXBusiness

Elon Musk asks 'is a new platform needed?' after Twitter free speech criticism

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk wondered aloud on Twitter whether another platform is needed, causing his millions of followers to call for him to buy the social media giant. "Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines...
WTKR

Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defense in Musk takeover bid

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Twitter said in a statement Friday that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a “poison pill” defense in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposal to buy the company and take it private. Twitter said the move, formally called a “limited...
The Independent

Boss criticised for telling employee to postpone their vacation: ‘Don’t let them do this to your life’

A boss has been criticised for asking an employee to postpone their vacation, as the company would be left short-staffed during the worker’s time off. In a recent Reddit post shared in the Subreddit “Antiwork,” u/Prestigious-Rumfield shared a screenshot of a message from their boss. The caption reads: “Just got this email, guess I can say bye bye to my vacation.”At the start of the email, the boss noted that there was “a bit of an issue with” the employee’s “time off”. The employer expressed how one of the company’s workers has a “surgery” planned and will not be...
The Independent

Amber Heard’s former assistant asked about text in which Johnny Depp allegedly called ex-wife ‘scum’ and ‘flabby’

Amber Heard’s former assistant Kate James testified on Thursday (14 April) in the defamation case opposing Johnny Depp and Heard in Virginia.She was asked about a text allegedly sent by Depp to James in August 2016, reading, according to the transcript introduced as evidence: “Thank you, sweetheart... I’m disgusted that I ever f*****’ touched that scum... Back on Tuesday!!! And then... Court!!! Will hit you when I get back, doll... Come over for a spot of purple and we’ll fix her flabby a**, nice and good!!! Loveth... J.”It was suggested during questioning that “a spot of purple” was a...
Complex

Young Buck Might Have to Forfeit Jewelry, Cars in Bankruptcy Case After Social Media Posts Showed Potential Assets

Young Buck’s bankruptcy case is still ongoing. AllHipHop reports that the Nashville rapper might have to forfeit some of his assets in order to pay off creditors, which includes 50 Cent. These items include gold teeth caps, gold chains, his 615 Cashville Records gold and diamond chain, a Ford F-150, a Rolls-Royce, a motorcycle, and donations he received through CashApp.
