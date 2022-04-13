Bedford Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet on Thursday April 21

Approving the agenda to move the Emergency Services Coordinator discussion after the Executive Session, the three County Commissioners met on March 14, 2022. Assessor Heber Dunford noted 99 mail-in reimbursements during February an increase from the 29 during January through centralized motor vehicle titling. The commercial property appraisal is completed and shows increases in market value in that category. The County’s five-year revaluation plan is under review by the State Tax Commission. Deed processing is now moving through December documents and closer to being current. Legislative actions were briefly discussed with hope expressed H.B. 741 will not pass.

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID ・ 24 DAYS AGO