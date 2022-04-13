ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque Police identify man shot by officers Tuesday night

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has identified Shannon Lee Michael Candelario as the man who shot by officers last night.

Police say around 9:45 Tuesday night, officers tracked a stolen vehicle to a Motel 6 near Central and Tramway. They say when officers tried stopping the car, things escalated, and officers fired at Candelario. APD Chief Harold Medina did not say what led to the shooting and said a gun was not found.

Candelario was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. No officers were injured in the incident.

APD investigating fatal shooting near Copper and Tramway

Chief Medina said Candelario had two warrants out for his arrest at the time. He has a record dating back to 1996 including everything from having drugs to aggravated burglary.

