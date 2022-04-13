ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salado, TX

Muggy and windy start to the day as cold front pushes through, chance of storms again

By Dan Brounoff
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wXQ3F_0f7pxOBc00

It was a pretty rough late afternoon and evening yesterday across north and east Texas and especially central Texas, where a large tornado did a lot of damage, injuring 23 people west of Salado, TX.

As you probably have seen all over social media, 5.5" hail fell in the Salado area. The state record is 6.4" that fell in Hondo Texas in late April of 2021. Hail that size can fall up to a 100 mph, causing catastrophic devastation in its path. Picture taken by Gina Brown, Salado, TX

Things have quieted down this morning, as clouds have rolled back in and temperatures are very mild and muggy. Readings have settled into the low to mid seventies.

I'm also tracking a cold front right now heading towards Wichita Falls. It's due to arrive a little later than I thought at this time yesterday. ETA sometime by late morning.

There is a slight chance of a thin line of showers and storms, non severe, to form either right on top of us or just south and east of us by late morning.

Skies will clear rapidly behind the front, dry air will filter in and temperatures will be cooler this afternoon, with temps falling through the seventies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J2wLF_0f7pxOBc00
Wednesday night weather Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

It would be a good idea to bring your potted plants indoors tonight and cover your gardens, especially north and east of the DFW area. Temperatures may fall into the upper thirties in some locations. By the way, today is the latest freeze we've ever felt here across north Texas, when temperatures fell to 30ﾟ back in 1957.

A beautiful day is in store for all of us tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid seventies.

Warmer temperatures are in the forecast for Friday with readings in the low to mid eighties

The weekend forecast is tricky. I know it's a holiday weekend for everybody, but a cold front will flirt with us on Saturday and Sunday. There may be a big temperature extreme from the Red River down towards Hillsboro. This front is forecast to stall late Saturday and Sunday. Some scattered showers and storms may form along the front, but it's still too early to tell. Either way, this weekend shouldn't be too bad with highs between 75 and 85 from north to south.

This front will get the kick it needs on Monday and blow through the entire area, clearing us out and cooling us off into next week.

*Yest Rain: 0.25”; *Yest High: 84; Low: 66
*Today’s Averages: High: 76; Low: 54
*Record high: 93 (1936, 1972); Record low: 30 (1957)

* April rain: 1.58”; April surplus: + 0.41”
*2022 Rain: 5.81”; 2022 deficit: 3.95"
*Sunrise: 7:00am; Sunset: 7:58pm

Today: Morning clouds and muggy. Slight chance for showers and storms before noon, then decreasing clouds, windy and cooler. Lower humidity. High: Upper 70s. Wind: NNW 15-25, G30 mph

Tonight: Protect plants and gardens!! Clear and chilly. Low: 38-45. Wind: Variable 5-10.

Tomorrow: Sunny and beautiful. High: Mid 70s. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: Low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Slight chance for showers and storms late. High: Near 80.

Easter Sunday: Partly cloudy and nice. Slight chance for showers and storms. High: Low 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, windy and cooler. High: Mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and perfect. High: Near 80.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Strong storms push through the Panhandle

The Panhandle of Florida remains under a Tornado Watch until 6 PM Friday evening. As of about 5 PM Friday, the line of storms has been slower moving than previously expected. The main squall is pushing east at about 30 mph. The Storm Prediction Center has downgraded the potential for severe weather down to a […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WSLS

Quite breezy this weekend as strong cold front sweeps through the region

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures are running at pretty comfortable levels as we’re getting the weekend started. It’s a five to fifteen degree warm-up compared to Friday morning. The warm trend continues through the midday and into the afternoon. We’ll be about fifteen degrees above-average for today’s highs....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Wicked wind as cold fronts blow through this weekend

Skies turn partly cloudy this evening. Most areas will remain dry, but some rain showers are likely in the mountains along the VA/WV border, including some snow showers toward the ski resorts of West Virginia. Lows slip to the 40s by sunrise Saturday. SATURDAY & SUNDAY. Several cold fronts swing...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Salado, TX
City
Hondo, TX
City
Sunset, TX
City
Hillsboro, TX
WJLA

DC Weather: Warmth returns to start the weekend along with storm chances

WASHINGTON (7News) — After quite a wet Thursday and a foggy start this morning, more changes headline the start of the weekend, as the next system heads our way Saturday. Friday will be great now that the fog has burned off. Temperatures will soar into the 70s under mostly sunny skies through mid-afternoon, but clouds will start to increase into the evening hours. Dry conditions should remain throughout the day.
ENVIRONMENT
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Next cold front expected Monday

El Paso is expecting to see calm conditions Saturday with strong winds returning Sunday. Expect a cold front to move through the area dropping afternoon highs to the low 60s Monday, producing potentially our first high wind event of March and possible rain chances Monday and Tuesday. By the way,...
EL PASO, TX
Mysuncoast.com

Cold front moves through tonight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The threat of severe weather has diminished for the Suncoast but we can still expect to see a few scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm through the evening hours and into the early morning hours of Friday. These storms will be scattered and the rain chance is fairly small at 20%. One or two of the showers could bring some moderate rain at times.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#April Rain#Muggy#Eta
Mysuncoast.com

Windy Wednesday ahead of a cold front

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday which means lookout for some disruptive weather mainly in the morning and early afternoon on Thursday. There is a marginal chance that one or two of the storms could turn severe meaning wind gusts up to 50-60 mph. The timing of the strong storms now appears to be during the late morning through the early afternoon.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Turnto10.com

Cold start to the last days of March, then mid-week milder and rain

An unusual and unseasonably cold air mass greets us all in Southern New England for the last days of March, 2020, along with gusty west-northwest winds that will make it feel even colder than that. If the high temperature Monday doesn't reach or get above 34 degrees, that'll be a...
ENVIRONMENT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Damage, injuries reported in Texas after storms pushed through overnight

SHREVEPORT, La. - Scattered reports of damage and injuries were reported early Tuesday as severe storms pushed through the ArkLaTex. Late Monday a number of watches and warnings were issued by the National Weather Service-Shreveport as the system entered the area. Reports indicate damage to mobile homes and RVs in...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Chilly holiday weekend, freeze warning tonight

A soggy, chilly start to the weekend has improved, as skies gradually clear through the afternoon behind a cold front. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-50s with a chilly northwesterly wind. Skies will clear overnight as high pressure builds in, with light winds. A Freeze Warning is in effect for early Easter Sunday. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy