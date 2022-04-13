ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Your Healthy Family: How to spot a fentanyl overdose

By Lisa Greenberg
fox4now.com
 3 days ago

Fentanyl overdoses in teens have been on a steady rise over the last two years. One reason is because the drug is being laced in popular party drugs. An Emergency Medical Doctor explains how to spot a fentanyl overdose. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 times more powerful than...

www.fox4now.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

San Francisco issues warning amid fentanyl overdose deaths

San Francisco health officials issued a warning Thursday following a spike in fentanyl overdoses in which users were exposed to the opioid while using cocaine. The city's health department said it was alerted to three incidents in the past two weeks in which people were using cocaine and "were unintentionally exposed to fentanyl."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Austin Chronicle

Another Fentanyl Overdose Surge Overwhelms the County

On March 10, after a weekend of a dozen overdoses and three deaths from fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin, public officials briefed the Travis County Commissioners Court in a work session. Chief Medical Examiner Keith Pinckard shared data showing that overdoses have been steadily rising in the county for the last three years, with a 38% increase in accidental deaths from 2019 to 2020, and another 20% increase in 2021. From 2020 to 2021, fentanyl deaths tripled, even as deaths from other drugs, like heroin, were decreasing. Heidi Abraham, deputy medical director at Austin-Travis County EMS, said paramedics are responding to around 30 opioid overdoses a day. "Fentanyl is still by far the biggest threat – what we're hearing from folks on the street is that everything is laced with fentanyl."
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police save person after fentanyl overdose

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Hollister Police said they saved a person who was overdosing in their car on Friday. Around 1 p.m. the officers administered NARCAN to a person who may possibly have overdosed on fentanyl. The person was in a precarious position, was not responsive and was barely breathing, according to police. READ MORE: Pacific The post Hollister Police save person after fentanyl overdose appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy