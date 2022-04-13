ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Anker's PowerHouse battery pack offers 1500W of power — can charge a refrigerator

By Darragh Murphy
laptopmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnker revealed its longest-lasting portable power station, the Anker 757 PowerHouse, offering 1500W of power and 1229Wh capacity in a 43.9-pound battery pack — and we got a sneak peek at the device. As far as power packs go, Anker's PowerHouse is packed with advanced specs, along with...

www.laptopmag.com

Comments / 1

Engadget

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad with 256GB storage falls to a new Amazon low

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With an improved camera, boosted performance and excellent battery life, Apple's 2021...
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Amazon introduces the Eero Pro 6E, its first Wi-Fi 6E mesh router

In late 2020, Amazon launched the tri-band Eero Pro 6, alongside the dual-band Eero 6. It packed all the features you'd expect in a high-end router, including Wi-Fi 6 and per-device data usage — not to mention, it was pretty damn fast. Eero has announced two new additions to its family of mesh Wi-Fi systems, the tri-band Eero Pro 6E and the Eero 6+, alongside a price drop for the older Eero 6.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Pick up Zendure's SuperTank Pro battery and never hunt for an outlet again

If there's one component to our devices we all wish would get better, it's batteries. Sure, most smartphones these days last a lot longer than they did a decade ago, but no one will ever argue against more efficient gadgets. While we wait for battery technology to keep evolving, an external battery pack is the best choice for extending your phone's life while on the go. Zendure's SuperTank Pro is one of the best power banks you can find today, and it's a whopping $50 off on Amazon right now.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refrigerator#Smartphone#Battery Pack#Powerhouse#Lithium Iron Phosphate#Usb C#Ac
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This Bose Bluetooth Speaker With 48,000 Reviews Is Finally Under $100

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Bose’s line of wireless speakers, soundbars, headphones, and earbuds might deliver high-quality portable sound that music fans dream of, but finding them at a steep discount can sometimes feel like a bit of a nightmare — until now. Bose has cut the price on its popular SoundLink Color II Bluetooth speaker online, finally bringing the price down to under $100. This is one of the best Bose speaker deals online and the lowest...
ELECTRONICS
Nerdable

Here are all the Samsung devices eligible for four major Android updates

The list includes Galaxy flagships, mid-rangers, tablets, foldables, and watches. Samsung is now the undisputed king of software updates. Last year the company declared that it would provide three years of Android updates to all flagships from 2019 and later. Taking things a step further, Samsung announced in February 2022 that a whole bunch of Galaxy devices will be eligible for four years of Android updates, including tablets, flagships, foldable phones, cheaper Galaxy A series phones, and Galaxy Watch models.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One iCloud Setting You Should Turn Off ASAP Because It Takes Up So Much Storage

If you’ve got iPhone storage problems, the culprit may just be an app or two (or 10) that is causing your device to be slower and less efficient than usual. The solution often lies in adjusting or disabling certain apps — but where do you start? The answer may just be with your iCloud settings. According to Tech Expert Ellie Walters, CEO of FindPeopleFaster, this is the one iCloud setting you should turn off ASAP because it takes up so much storage.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Samsung Galaxy Phones for 2022

Samsung has a phone for just about every budget. Whether you're looking to spend upward of $1,000 or under $500, there's an option for everyone. Expensive phones like the $1,200 (£1,149, AU$1,849) Galaxy S22 Ultra typically have more advanced cameras, the newest processor and a larger screen. But even Samsung's midrange and budget phones feature nearly borderless screens, long battery life and multiple cameras. However, camera quality will vary and these phones typically run on weaker processors.
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The slab phone retirement plan

Is there anything left to do in the slab phone market?. Samsung's launch of the Galaxy S22 feels like a retirement plan for the company's slab line. After killing the Galaxy Note line and skipping a 2021 release, Samsung is merging the S-Pen-equipped Note line and the Galaxy S line, cutting the slab phone flagships down to a single yearly release.
Digital Trends

Dell is having a FLASH SALE on laptops and gaming PCs today

Dell is one of the biggest computer brands in the world for a reason. The company has an incredibly diverse lineup of devices, so whether you’re a busy professional or a casual user, there’s something among Dell laptop deals for you. Dell also owns Alienware, which is a brand that’s specifically targeted to hardcore gamers. That’s why we wanted to share this must-see flash sale happening right now on Dell’s website!
COMPUTERS
IFLScience

Power Up To Four Devices With This Discounted Charging Station

In today’s world of convenience, everything starts and stops with your electronic devices, but with that dependency, life can turn into crisis when one of your treasured devices runs out of juice. Keeping your electronic devices charged and ready for action is a-must, and that means you need to have a charger nearby just in case, but what if two, three, even four devices need a boost? Well, it’s time to say goodbye to a mess of wires, and say hello to wireless charging.
ELECTRONICS
itechpost.com

Top 5 Best Microsoft Windows Laptop for 2022

Windows laptops are available almost anywhere. Nowadays, due to the global pandemic that humanity is collectively experiencing, work-from-home setups have brought a huge demand for Windows laptops. Here are the top five of the best Microsoft Windows laptops users can purchase on the market this 2022. HP Spectre x360 14.
COMPUTERS
BoardingArea

Deal of the Day: Anker Charging Accessories – Great Travel Tech for Everyday Use

There are some great deals on Anker charging accessories to keep your devices charged wherever you go – that includes a solar charger!. Amazon and Anker are back again with another deal of the day that offers some great charging accessories on sale. Like I always say, I am an everyday user of Anker charging products and really do love the functionality they provide in my day-to-day life. Also, I have bought almost every single one of these when they were on sale so I like these sales as much as others!
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Morph next-gen earphones have a smart charging case with seamless device switching

Take your style to the next level with the Morph next-gen earphones. These Bluetooth earbuds come with a smart charging case that offers seamless switching across an infinite number of devices—regardless of OS. All you have to do is simply tap on the device you wish to connect to on the LCD touchscreen. One unique aspect is that they let you customize the look with snap-on faceplates, neckband beads, and smart case shells. So you can morph the look to vibe with your outfit of the day. Moreover, the Morph ecosystem includes earbuds, the case sleeve, a neckband, an internal module, faceplate decals, and a carabiner hook. The full capacitive color LCD touchscreen on the smart case makes navigation a breeze. Plus, with wireless Qi charging and an extensive range of accessories, these next-gen earbuds truly suit you.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Anker’s 3-Outlet, 3 USB Power Strip Is 42% Off At Amazon Today

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Convenience is one of life’s greatest pleasures. That said, having small but essential home and office supplies like cord organizers, utensil holders and tape dispensers by your side help alleviate stress and keep you organized and focused while working.  One convenient must-have for someone working remotely or juggling several devices at a time is a heavy-duty surge protector power strip. These multitasking products allow you to plug in, recharge and stay connected while giving...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Apple Watch Series 7 hits new price low of $314

If you find the Apple Watch Series 7's price intimidating, we have good news. Right now, you can pick up Apple's flagship smartwatch for dollars below retail. Amazon currently offers the Apple Watch Series 7 for $313.95 That's $85 off and the lowest price ever for Apple's flagship smartwatch. This is one of the best Apple deals of the season yet.
RETAIL

