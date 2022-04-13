Flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor fallen Arizona firefighter

WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash involving a pickup truck and two semi-trucks early Monday morning on U.S. 93 near the State Route 71 junction, about an hour north of Wickenburg. The Department of Public Safety’s Bart Graves said a pickup truck driver with a passenger was heading south when they sideswiped a semi-truck hauling cars that was heading north around 4:30 a.m. The pickup truck started spinning and a second semi-truck plowed into it, Graves said. The second semi is believed to be a tanker truck. That sparked the fire, which destroyed the car hauler.

