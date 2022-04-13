ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor fallen Arizona firefighter

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Governor Doug Ducey has ordered flags to lowered to half-staff on April...

AZFamily

Arizona governor candidate wants a new tent city on the border

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Republican candidate for governor Matt Salmon wants the State of Arizona to pay for the construction of a new tent city in order to slow the surge of migrants across the border. Salmon outlined the proposal in an opinion piece he co-wrote with former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the architect of the original Tent City.
WITN

Flags will be lowered Monday for fallen Marines

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Flags will be lowered to half-staff on Monday for four Eastern Carolina Marines who died in a training exercise in Norway a week ago. Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and state flags lowered at all state facilities from sunrise Monday through sunset Wednesday. Cpl. Jacob...
RALEIGH, NC
Arizona State
Arizona Government
Doug Ducey
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Arizona

Arizona is well known for its hot and dry desert unique climate and weather. There are several reasons why people enjoy living in Arizona. Hiking, skiing, and bicycling are popular hobbies, such as golf, parks, and the performing arts. It is the sixth-largest state in America.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Arizona might finally widen troubling stretch of I-10

PHOENIX — The stretch of Interstate 10 running through Pinal County has long been known as a bottleneck that's rife for slow-moving traffic and dangerous crashes. Two motorists died in October in a fiery crash after a truck crossed the I-10 median near milepost 188. A woman and two young children were killed in 2018 on the freeway near Queen Creek Road.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
#Emt
AZFamily

2 dead after fiery multi-vehicle crash on US 93 north of Wickenburg

WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash involving a pickup truck and two semi-trucks early Monday morning on U.S. 93 near the State Route 71 junction, about an hour north of Wickenburg. The Department of Public Safety’s Bart Graves said a pickup truck driver with a passenger was heading south when they sideswiped a semi-truck hauling cars that was heading north around 4:30 a.m. The pickup truck started spinning and a second semi-truck plowed into it, Graves said. The second semi is believed to be a tanker truck. That sparked the fire, which destroyed the car hauler.
WICKENBURG, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County abandons proposed massive project along Interstate 10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After more than two decades, an ambitious plan to build a park and flood mitigation has been abandoned. The plan was named Tres Rios del Norte because it would be built at the confluence of the Rillito and Santa Cruz Rivers and the Canada del Oro Wash near Sunset and Interstate 10.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police investigate homicide in Tucson desert

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found in a desert area on the city’s east side on Saturday, April 9. Officers said they were called that morning to an area near East Sellarole Street and South Eastview Avenue, west of Houghton Road, where they found the body.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly crash closes US 93 in both directions north of Wickenburg

Recycling plant fire in west Phoenix expected keep smoldering for hours. Recycling plant fire in west Phoenix are expected keep smoldering for hours as crews work to put out any hot spots. Raw video: Recycling plant in Phoenix fire sends plumbs of black smoke into the air. Updated: 5 hours...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from April 8-10

PHOENIX — One firefighter was killed and another was critically hurt in an ambulance crash on Friday, Gilbert police fatally shot an armed 27-year-old man following a standoff near his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego in her State of the City address said she would not defund the city’s police department.
PHOENIX, AZ

