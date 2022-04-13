ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinema calls for boost in U.S. oil drilling amid Ukraine war

By Associated Press
ABC 15 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema called Tuesday for increasing domestic oil drilling to make up for the loss of Russian imports...

BarrioChicas
2d ago

It's the right thing to do. Dod we ever see high gas prices with President Trump? Nope because he believes in America being self-sufficient in drilling our own oil to produce gas for the American people. Biden is all for green energy and his goal is for every family to buy a $45,000 electric car. I've never heard of an ALL ELECTRIC AIRPLANE...have you?

TRUTH
3d ago

Sinema is paid by lobbyists to follow anything they tell her 2. She ran for office as a for the people And immediately sold out and blocked the same bills that got her elected to pass. 😒 Has no credibility.

Pamela
3d ago

sinema is trying to get some votes,but she's gone for not backing Biden. she's not getting another term

