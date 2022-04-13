Sinema calls for boost in U.S. oil drilling amid Ukraine war
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema called Tuesday for increasing domestic oil drilling to make up for the loss of Russian imports...www.abc15.com
It's the right thing to do. Dod we ever see high gas prices with President Trump? Nope because he believes in America being self-sufficient in drilling our own oil to produce gas for the American people. Biden is all for green energy and his goal is for every family to buy a $45,000 electric car. I've never heard of an ALL ELECTRIC AIRPLANE...have you?
Sinema is paid by lobbyists to follow anything they tell her 2. She ran for office as a for the people And immediately sold out and blocked the same bills that got her elected to pass. 😒 Has no credibility.
sinema is trying to get some votes,but she's gone for not backing Biden. she's not getting another term
