ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Vincenzo’ and ‘Squid Game’ Prove Viability of Asian Content as Netflix Is Tipped for Strong Regional Growth – Study

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHX1N_0f7px7GW00

Click here to read the full article.

The success of Korean shows “Vincenzo” and “ Squid Game ” and Japanese anime such as “Attack on Titan” are justifying Netflix ’s heavy spending on Asian film and TV content.

The streaming giant is forecast to grow its revenues in the Asia-Pacific region by 24% in the current year as subscriber numbers swell by 20%, according to new research, from Singapore based consultancy Media Partners Asia .

That optimism stands in contrast to investment sentiment in January when Netflix announced its December quarter and 2021 full year data and a spooked the financial community with a cautious (global) first quarter outlook.

Media Partners Asia’ latest note on the company indicates that Netflix could grow APAC revenues by 24% in the current year to December, to $4.1 billion. Subscriber numbers are forecast to climb 20% to 39.1 million. The strongest growth is in Australia, Japan, South Korea and parts of Southeast Asia.

Japan is forecast to generate 2022 revenues of $1 billion; Australia to be worth $976 million, and Korea $751. Southeast Asia will contribute 18% of the regional total, or close to $750 million, led by Thailand and the Philippines.

Media Partners Asia estimates that Netflix will allocate local content spending of $450 million in Japan, $120 million in Australia and $750 million in Korea. The company last year said that it would spend close to $500 million on Korean content in 2021 , but it has not publicly offered a figure for the current year.

Given the exportability of Korean and Japanese content, that kind of spending may be justified. Media Partners Asia says that “Netflix’s economics will further improve [in Asia-Pacific] in 2022.”

“Korean originals and acquisitions had strong travelability and impact in 2021,” said Media Partners Asia, led by “Vincenzo” and “Squid Game.” In 2022, of the ten new titles released through Q1 (8 series, 2 movies), 7 Korean dramas rank among the top 12 titles in the Asian territories measured by MPA’s sister company AMPD (Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, Taiwan and Australia). This year’s leaders include “All of us Are Dead,” “Our Beloved Summer” and “Juvenile Justice.”

Significantly, Korean dramas with weekly episode releases “have had a more sustained impact on consumer demand compared to those with bulk episode releases,” the researcher said.

Netflix’s acquired anime has travelability across the region, led by “Black Clover.” Original anime has yet to have significant impact. Some local big ones in Japan don’t travel, but the big ones that do are “Demon Slayer” (limited territories) and “Attack on Titan.” Both series released new episodes through the first quarter of 2022.

“Korean dramas and Netflix’s US originals are expected to retain influence through 2022,” said Media Partners Asia. “With growing investment, Japanese live-action and unscripted Japanese and Korean reality shows could become breakout genres in 2022.”

India remains a substantially tougher story for Netflix. In order to stay in the game, Netflix cut its India prices across plans by 20-60%. That had an immediate effect and boosted Netflix’s share of streaming minutes viewed in India from 5% of the total to 7%. But it still lags market leader Disney+ Hotstar with 34%.

Media Partners Asia estimates that India will generate the highest subscriber growth of any APAC market for Netflix in 2022 with 2.2 million net additions, but the reduced revenue per consumer, will flatten revenue growth. It forecasts $261 million in 2022 compared with $236 million in 2021.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Netflix Expands Unscripted Content Slate in Japan

Click here to read the full article. Global streamer Netflix has expanded its slate of unscripted entertainment programming in Japan. The company says it has 15 shows in the comedy, reality television and documentary genres in different stages of development. Of these, seven will launch on the platform in the current calendar year. Upcoming shows include: dating series “Love Village,” “The Future Diary,” and a second season of “Love is Blind: Japan,” which is now casting and will play next year. Japanese documentaries include: “LiSA Another Great Day,” which celebrates the titular artist’s career as one of the top singers of wildly popular anime...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Magic Johnson Explains Why He Didn’t Watch His Docuseries ‘They Call Me Magic’ Until Its LA Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr. and his family — wife Cookie, daughter Elisa and sons Andre and EJ — were joined by a star-studded roster of celebrities and professional athletes as they attended the premiere of “They Call Me Magic” at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood on Thursday night. Directed by Rick Famuyiwa, the four-part Apple TV+ docuseries explores the personal and professional life of the basketball legend, as well as his lasting cultural impact, through a series of interviews with Johnson and his family, friends and fellow athletes. Johnson’s life and rise to basketball glory...
NBA
Variety

Sammy Davis Jr. Series From Lee Daniels Ordered at Hulu, Elijah Kelley to Star

Click here to read the full article. Lee Daniels’ long-gestating Sammy Davis Jr. biographical series has been ordered at Hulu, with Elijah Kelley set to play the lead role. The untitled series has received an eight-episode order at the streamer. Based on the book “In Black and White: The Life of Sammy Davis Jr.,” the series is described as an exploration of Davis’ life through the lens of his racial identity and his complex relationship with the Black community. Davis rose from childhood stardom on the vaudeville stage to become one of the most famous African American entertainers of the 1950s and...
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurent Lafitte
Person
Omar Sy
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Molly Shannon’s Memoir ‘Hello Molly’ Is Already an Instant Bestseller on Amazon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. No one can stop talking about Molly Shannon’s new memoir. In “Hello Molly,” already a #1 bestseller on Amazon, the celebrated actor and comedian brings her vulnerability, wit and empathetic comedy to the page, opening up about the tragic experience of losing her mom at the age of four before finding a gift for entertaining that blossomed into an illustrious career. Shannon’s book follows a long list of best-selling celebrity memoirs that have come out...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
International Business Times

Asian Banks 'Falling Short' On Decarbonisation Efforts -study

Banks in Asia are "falling short" when it comes to meeting global pledges to tackle climate change and aligning with the decarbonisation aims of their countries, according to a study published on Wednesday. Nearly 200 countries signed a pact in Glasgow last year calling on banks and financial institutions across...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid#Korean#Japanese#Titan#Asian#Media Partners Asia#Apac
Variety

Prince William, Adam McKay Join Cate Blanchett’s ‘Climate of Change’ Podcast – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. PODCASTS Prince Harry isn’t the only British royal getting into podcasting. His older brother Prince William has recorded an episode of Cate Blanchett‘s environmental podcast “Climate of Change.” “Nightmare Alley” star Blanchett hosts the series alongside environmental advocate Danny Kennedy. Prince William appears in the second episode of the six-part series, which is out Thursday, to talk about his awards program the Earthshot Prize, which encourages innovate ideas to tackle climate change and sustainability. An extended cut of the episode is available on YouTube. Also appearing in the series are writer/director Adam McKay, who directed...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Voltage Pictures Taps Alexandra Cocean For EVP International Sales and Distribution Role

Click here to read the full article. Alexandra Cocean has been appointed EVP international sales and distribution at Voltage Pictures. As part of the move, Cocean will join the company’s international sales exec team, reporting to Voltage Pictures’ president and COO Jonathan Deckter. Cocean moves back in-house after acting as international sales consultant for Blue Fox Entertainment, Myriad Pictures and Solstice Studios. She previously served as EVP international sales and distribution at Voltage from 2016-19, where she looked after sales for Asia, Australia, Africa and Eastern Europe, including Israel, Greece, Turkey. Before her stint at Voltage she worked at Lightning Entertainment, serving...
BUSINESS
Variety

Liz Sheridan, Jerry’s Mom on ‘Seinfeld,’ Dies at 93

Click here to read the full article. Liz Sheridan, the actor best know for her role as Jerry Seinfeld’s mother Helen in the classic sitcom “Seinfeld,” died on Friday, a representative confirmed to Variety. She was 93. Seinfeld reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, “Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her.” Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boss criticised for telling employee to postpone their vacation: ‘Don’t let them do this to your life’

A boss has been criticised for asking an employee to postpone their vacation, as the company would be left short-staffed during the worker’s time off. In a recent Reddit post shared in the Subreddit “Antiwork,” u/Prestigious-Rumfield shared a screenshot of a message from their boss. The caption reads: “Just got this email, guess I can say bye bye to my vacation.”At the start of the email, the boss noted that there was “a bit of an issue with” the employee’s “time off”. The employer expressed how one of the company’s workers has a “surgery” planned and will not be...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Philippines
Country
Singapore
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Mario Van Peebles Reflects on the Legacy of ‘New Jack City’ for American Cinematheque’s 1990s Black Film Series

Click here to read the full article. On March 8, 1991, Mario Van Peebles’ feature directorial debut “New Jack City” premiered at the Mann Village Theatre in Westwood. On Saturday, a little more than 30 years later, Van Peebles walked the red carpet outside the very same cinema — now renamed the Regency Village Theatre — for a special screening of his classic crime thriller, hosted by the American Cinematheque. Van Peebles was joined for the special event by “New Jack City” star Vanessa Estelle Williams, plus his children — Mandela and Makaylo, who joined their dad onstage to record his...
WESTWOOD, NJ
ComicBook

Steven Spielberg Praises Netflix Series Squid Game

Steven Spielberg had some high praise for Squid Game this week. Deadline asked the West Side Story director about the changing landscape. He offered up his thoughts on Netflix's mega-hit. In his comments, Spielberg said that Squid Game "changes the math entirely" as it relates to the streaming game at large. CCO Ted Sarandos said as much about Hwang Gon-hyuk's show before it even hit the streaming service. Netflix had the kind of massive hit that other outfits had been tirelessly running after for a long time now. It was not an overnight success by any means, but media stories have spun the determination that it takes to get a show like Squid Game made as a inspirational tale. Luckily, because of the work from Hwang and his stars, the next big foreign sensation might have an easier time breaking through in America. Check out what the director had to say down below.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Don’t Look Up’ Comes to Life: Climate Activist Battles ‘Good Morning Britain’ Anchor Live on Air

Click here to read the full article. “Don’t Look Up” is back in the news after an April 12 interview on “Good Morning Britain” between anchor Richard Madeley and climate activist Miranda Whelehan left many viewers cringing and drawing connections to Adam McKay’s star-studded Netflix satire. Whelehan appeared on the morning news show on behalf of the Just Stop Oil activist group, but Madeley undermined her during the interview in a way many social media users found “patronizing” and “misogynistic.” Whelehan demanded the U.K. government end all new oil licenses, exploration and consent in the North Sea. Madeley responded to her...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

MetaCity Debuts Global SocialFi Platform Connecting Celebrities With Fans

Click here to read the full article. Last year, social media entered an entirely new dimension, with companies and consumers alike getting interested in the idea of the “metaverse” and the technology that powers it. The word “meta” is now popping up practically everywhere — on social feeds, on the news and in articles profiling the “overnight millionaires” who have found success by grabbing a piece of the meta pie. And now TOKAU, a Japan-based blockchain company, is launching its own metaverse project called MetaCity, the first platform focusing on celebrities and their fans. For the uninitiated, the term “metaverse” refers to a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Jackson Wang Talks Struggles With Mental Health, Coachella Surprise and Why K-Pop Will Last Forever

Click here to read the full article. It’s a Wednesday evening at the 88Rising offices in West Hollywood, California, and Jackson Wang just got back from boxing. It’s only his third day in the United States, and Los Angeles is especially sunny amid a spring heat. But the Chinese star, who splits his time between China and S. Korea, is not here to soak some rays, he’s very much focused on work — specifically his upcoming  appearance at the Coachella music festival as part of 88Rising’s “Head in the Clouds” Saturday evening set. He’s been prepping and rehearsing nonstop, all...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Variety

Elon Musk Launches $43 Billion Hostile Takeover Bid for Twitter

Click here to read the full article. Elon Musk, the controversial billionaire, has made an offer to buy all of social media group Twitter for $43 billion, according to a filing made Thursday morning. The hostile takeover approach comes just days after the Tesla pioneer revealed that he had bought a 9% stake in the company and followed that by announcing that he would join its board of directors. That quickly proved unpopular and Musk and the board did a U-turn, announcing it for the best that Musk would not form part of the boardroom. On Wednesday, it emerged that some...
BUSINESS
Variety

Cannes Competition Lineup Only Has Three Films From Female Directors, Falling Short of Gender Parity Goals

Click here to read the full article. This year’s crop of filmmakers at the Cannes Film Festival does not represent a new benchmark in terms of gender diversity. Since becoming the first international festival to sign a gender parity pledge in 2018, Cannes has failed to make substantial progress in ramping up the representation of female directors in competition, which remains dominated by male directors. Cannes director Thierry Fremaux told Variety last week that he was aiming to “hopefully” have a “stronger presence of female directors” in 2022. But so far, it’s not looking like he’s achieved that goal. At this point, there...
MOVIES
Variety

Australian Crime Drama ‘Troppo’ Sets Amazon Freevee Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. The Australian murder mystery series “Troppo” will premiere on Amazon Freevee May 20, as one of the first originals to launch on the newly renamed streaming platform. Based on the novel “Crimson Lake” by Cameron Fox, “Troppo” stars Thomas Jane as Ted Conkaffey, an ex-cop accused of a crime that he didn’t commit. Hiding out in the Far North Queensland, he’s recruited by private investigator Amanda Pharrell (Nicole Chamoun) into helping her investigate a bizarre murder case and track down a missing person. In addition to Jane and Chamoun, the cast also includes David...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

57K+
Followers
51K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy