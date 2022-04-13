ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundance London Sets Industry Program, Producer Christine Vachon to Give Keynote Speech

By K.J. Yossman
 3 days ago

Sundance Film Festival: London will host an industry program alongside public screenings and events, it has been confirmed, with producer Christine Vachon giving a keynote speech.

Hosted by the Sundance Institute and Picturehouse, the four-day industry event in June will be comprised of roundtable meetings, keynotes, masterclasses, themed panel discussions and daily networking drinks enabling attendees to “build their personal networks, understand industry trends, discover new work, and share their own unique storytelling passions with other independent filmmakers.”

Attendees will include writers, directors, producers, funders, buyers and sellers with executives from BBC Films, Film 4, Film London, Doc Society, Nowness, Elusian, Bohemia Euphoria, Altitude, Cornerstone, Bankside and HanWay scheduled to speak as well as Alison Owen, Ameenah Ayub Allen, Prano Bailey-Bond, Negeen Yazdi from WME and music supervisor Phil Canning, among many others.

“We are so excited to launch our first dedicated industry programme in 2022,” said festival producer Wendy Mitchell. “People at all stages of their careers are desperate for in-person connection with each other as we come out of the pandemic, and we think Sundance Film Festival: London is the perfect event to bring people together and share knowledge and inspiration. It’s been so encouraging to see how many experts from across the industry have already agreed to participate, and of course we’re so thrilled that such an independent film icon like Christine Vachon will be our industry keynote speaker.”

Vachon is of course the U.S. based producer who co-founded Killer Films (“Kids,” “Velvet Goldmine,” “Boys Don’t Cry”) alongside Pamela Koffler.

Sundance Film Festival: London runs from June 9 – 12 at Picturehouse Central.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Film Industry#The Sundance Institute#Bbc Films#Doc Society#Nowness Elusian#Bohemia Euphoria#Cornerstone Bankside#Wme
Variety

Variety

