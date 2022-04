Toto's catalogue dissected for the biggest of hits and deepest of cuts from the official masters of melodic rock. When they emerged from Los Angeles in 1978, Toto were roundly derided by the critics for being over-privileged muso brats. That didn’t stop them notching up a string of hits that turned them into one of the definitive bands of the late 70s and early 80s.

