Bend It Like Beckham is one of the most iconic movies ever to have graced our screens, and 20 years on, it still holds a special place in my heart.I remember discovering it at my aunt’s house as a child. It flickered across her tiny TV screen while she got dressed, and I became fixated on the image of a girl who looked like me – in a Manchester United football shirt, no less.Just as I started to get into it, we had to leave. I sighed and was visibly frustrated, so my aunt laughed and handed me the DVD...

