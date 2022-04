Bad Vegan is out now on Netflix. Veganism was not quite as in vogue in the early aughts, but it was an emerging culinary trend—not least among America's hottest stars. Savvy financier Sarma Melngailis, a vegan herself, noticed the untapped market and opened Pure Food and Wine, one of the most popular celebrity spots in the city, frequented by the likes of Alec Baldwin and NFL star Tom Brady. A barefoot Owen Wilson might even sometimes be spotted floating around in the kitchen, before dashing off with a grass-green smoothie, no doubt actually made from grass.

