DALLAS – The Dallas Arboretum’s Education Department offers “Closing the Gap 5th Grade STAAR Review Series,” presented by Reliant, from April 2 to May 7, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. to help students prepare for these important state tests. Cost for the six-week series is $120, and individual sessions are $25. Each event includes full student access to the main garden and the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden. Teachers and parents are encouraged to sign up today at https://www.dallasarboretum.org/education/other-programs/

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO