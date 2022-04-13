ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Photos: Giants’ Alyssa Nakken becomes first female coach on Major League Baseball field

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1du0ic_0f7puGjV00

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alyssa Nakken was hard at work in the batting cage, just a few steps from the dugout, when suddenly the call came: The San Francisco Giants needed her to coach at first base.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTzCE_0f7puGjV00
    San Francisco Giants first base coach Alyssa Nakken fist-bumps Joey Bart after Bart singled against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
  • San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer, left, shakes hands with San Francisco Giants first base coach Alyssa Nakken during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GBCq0_0f7puGjV00
    San Francisco Giants’ Alyssa Nakken coaches at first base during the team’s baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in San Francisco. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZoPoq_0f7puGjV00
    San Francisco Giants first base coach Alyssa Nakken runs to get in position, near San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola, left, during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWIiz_0f7puGjV00
    San Francisco Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken signs autographs for fans prior to a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

She quickly pulled off her sweatshirt, grabbed her No. 92 jersey and found a bright orange batting helmet.

A few minutes later, Nakken made major league history as the first female coach on the field in a regular-season game when she took her spot Tuesday night in a 13-2 win over San Diego.

“I think we’re all inspirations doing everything that we do on a day-to-day basis and I think, yes, this carries a little bit more weight because of the visibility, obviously there’s a historical nature to it,” she said. “But again, this is my job.”

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up !

Nakken came in to coach first base for the Giants in the third inning after Antoan Richardson was ejected.

When she was announced as Richardson’s replacement, Nakken received a warm ovation from the crowd at Oracle Park, and a congratulatory handshake from Padres’ first baseman Eric Hosmer.

“Right now in this moment as I reflect back, I reflect back to somebody needed to go out, we needed a coach to coach first base, our first base coach got thrown out, I’ve been in training as a first base coach for the last few years and work alongside Antoan, so I stepped in to what I’ve been hired to do, is support this staff and this team,” Nakken said.

The baseball Hall of Fame was ready, too. Her helmet is already on its way to the shrine in Cooperstown, New York.

Orioles open 30th season at Camden Yards with 2-0 win

San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said Nakken had “prepared for this moment” while working with Richardson and others.

“So it’s not a foreign spot on the field for her. She does so many other things well that aren’t seen,” he said. “So it’s nice to see her kind of be right there in the spotlight and do it on the field.”

Nakken is an assistant coach who works heavily with baserunning and outfield defense. She watches games from an indoor batting cage near the steps to the dugout — and keeps a Giants jersey nearby, just in case she needs it.

And in an instant Tuesday night, she needed it.

Harrisburg Senators release 2022 schedule

The 31-year-old Nakken jogged onto the field four days after Rachel Balkovec became the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of an Major League Baseball team. She guided the New York Yankees’ Class A Tampa club to a win in her first game.

Nakken had previously coached the position in spring training and during part of a July 2020 exhibition game at Oakland against now-Padres manager Bob Melvin when he was skipper of the Athletics. She started at first again a night later against the A’s in San Francisco as the teams prepared for the pandemic-delayed season.

“You feel a sense of pride to be out there,” Nakken said at the time. “Me personally, it’s the best place to watch a game, that’s for sure.”

Senators return to City Island ahead of 2022 season

The former Sacramento State softball star, whose blonde braid hung out from her orange protective helmet Tuesday, became the first female coach in the big leagues when she was hired for Kapler’s staff in January 2020 .

At Sacramento State from 2009-2012, Nakken was a three-time all-conference player at first base and four-time Academic All American. She went on to earn a master’s degree in sport management from the University of San Francisco in 2015 after interning with the Giants’ baseball operations department a year earlier.

From Day One with the Giants, Nakken embraced her role as an example for girls and women that they can do anything.

How many of these MLB teams from 100 years ago do you recognize?

“It’s a big deal,” she said. “I feel a great sense of responsibility and I feel it’s my job to honor those who have helped me to where I am.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Tech Bytes: YouTube to stream 15 MLB games this season

(WHTM) — Peloton is lowering prices on its bikes and treadmills, but it is raising its subscription feed by $5 to now be $44 a month. Bikes are now as much as $500 cheaper. The move comes as Peloton tries to boost business that slumped as the pandemic waned. Next, Reddit has made it possible […]
MLB
abc27 News

Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James arrested: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Wednesday, the day after he allegedly opened fire on a train, shooting 10 people, officials said. Frank R. James, 62, had been identified as a person of interest on Tuesday and then upgraded to a suspect in the case. He was captured in Manhattan. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Oakland, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alyssa Nakken
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Joey Bart
Person
Gabe Kapler
abc27 News

Deadly shootings in York spark call for new approach

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A week of deadly violence in York left three people dead and one more injured after two separate shootings. Police commissioner Michael Muldrow said he has known some of the victims for years. He said it is time to try something new to tackle the rising violence. “My heart’s broken today […]
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Baseball Games#Major League Baseball#The San Francisco Giants#The San Diego Padres#San Francisco Chronicle#Ap Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
abc27 News

abc27 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy