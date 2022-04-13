Wind Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fayette; Lamar; Marion; Pickens; Walker; Winston FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston. * WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 600 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tuscaloosa, Northport, Jasper, Winfield, Fayette, Haleyville, Carbon Hill, Gordo, Reform, Millport, Carrollton, Lynn, Pickensville, Arley, Holt, Berry, Double Springs, Coker, Brilliant and Oakman.
