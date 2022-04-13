ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcorn County, MS

Wind Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Benton, DeSoto, Marshall, Tippah by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Benton; DeSoto; Marshall; Tippah FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coahoma, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 10:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coahoma; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Panola; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Quitman; Tishomingo; Union FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Phillips. In North Mississippi, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Alcorn, Itawamba, Monroe, Prentiss, Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alcorn; Itawamba; Monroe; Prentiss; Tishomingo TORNADO WATCH 62 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN ITAWAMBA MONROE PRENTISS TISHOMINGO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, BOONEVILLE, CORINTH, FULTON, AND IUKA.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Marion; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...All of central Alabama. * WHEN...Through 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some trees may be uprooted due wet soil conditions, resulting in power outages.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Monroe, Pontotoc, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Monroe; Pontotoc; Yalobusha The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Yalobusha County in northwestern Mississippi Calhoun County in northeastern Mississippi Southwestern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi West central Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 146 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Sweatman, or 13 miles northeast of Winona, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Houston, Okolona, Bruce, Calhoun City, Vardaman, Derma, Pittsboro, Slate Springs, Sabougla, Pyland, Randolph, Banner, Trebloc, Houlka, New Houlka, Algoma, Toccopola, Big Creek, Woodland and Robbs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Pontotoc A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR CHICKASAW...CALHOUN...SOUTHWESTERN PONTOTOC AND WEST CENTRAL MONROE COUNTIES At 209 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Slate Springs, or 24 miles east of Grenada, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Houston, Okolona, Bruce, Calhoun City, Vardaman, Derma, Pittsboro, Slate Springs, Sabougla, Pyland, Randolph, Trebloc, Houlka, New Houlka, Algoma, Big Creek, Woodland, Robbs, Thorn and Egypt. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coahoma, DeSoto, Quitman, Tate, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coahoma; DeSoto; Quitman; Tate; Tunica Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lee, Phillips, southwestern DeSoto, Coahoma, Tunica, western Tate and northwestern Quitman Counties through 345 AM CDT At 307 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Marianna to near White River National Wildlife Refuge. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Mississippi. Target Area: Chickasaw; Itawamba; Lee; Monroe The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi Western Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi Lee County in northeastern Mississippi Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 222 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pyland to near Cumberland to 6 miles southeast of Reform, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tupelo, Amory, Aberdeen, Houston, Verona, Okolona, Tombigbee State Park, Saltillo, Shannon, Plantersville, Mantachie, Smithville, Prairie, Pratts Friendship, New Wren, Trebloc, Evergreen, Nettleton, Hatley and Woodland. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will develop this afternoon. Brief, locally stronger wind gusts may accompany the more intense bursts of snow, leading to sudden, significant visibility reductions.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Benton, Buchanan, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 14:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Clinton; Delaware; Dubuque; Jackson; Jones; Linn WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north central and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Afternoon and early evening rain and snow showers may dramatically lower visibilities and bring a quick gust of over 55 mph.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Anoka, Benton, Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Carver; Dakota; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Steele; Washington; Wright WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered to numerous snow showers are expected to develop Friday afternoon. Some of these snow showers may become snow squalls capable of even stronger wind gusts and significantly reduced visibilities for short periods.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 16:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected. Localized gusts to 60 mph possible in showers through early evening. * WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, La Salle, Grundy and Livingston Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess of 60 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous snow showers and squalls this evening.
BENTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bee, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Victoria WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Live Oak, Bee, Goliad, Victoria, Jim Wells, Inland San Patricio, Inland Refugio and Inland Calhoun Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Blount; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Cleburne; Etowah; Jefferson; Randolph; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega; Walker; Winston WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 to 37 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM CDT this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 19:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calhoun; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Panhandle Florida, including the following counties, Bay, Calhoun and Washington. * WHEN...Until 900 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 550 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Panama City Beach, Callaway, Springfield, Hiland Park, Tyndall Air Force Base, Parker, Recota Beach, Bayhead, Vicksburg, Camp Flowers, Southport, Bennett, Bayou George, College Station, Gainer Spring, Brannonville, Majette and Cairo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: McCurtain WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West northwest winds near 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 08:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for DeSoto by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: DeSoto FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following counties, in East Arkansas, Crittenden. In North Mississippi, DeSoto. In West Tennessee, Shelby. * WHEN...Until 645 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 346 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlett, Southaven, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, West Memphis, Horn Lake, Millington, Cordova, T O Fuller State Park, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Walls, Midtown Memphis, Southeast Memphis, Frayser, Ellendale, Downtown Memphis and Whitehaven. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

