Wind Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Monroe; Pontotoc; Yalobusha The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Yalobusha County in northwestern Mississippi Calhoun County in northeastern Mississippi Southwestern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi West central Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 146 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Sweatman, or 13 miles northeast of Winona, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Houston, Okolona, Bruce, Calhoun City, Vardaman, Derma, Pittsboro, Slate Springs, Sabougla, Pyland, Randolph, Banner, Trebloc, Houlka, New Houlka, Algoma, Toccopola, Big Creek, Woodland and Robbs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

CALHOUN COUNTY, MS ・ 24 DAYS AGO