Wind Advisory issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 09:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lafayette; Lee; Pontotoc FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Lee and Pontotoc. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 941 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oxford, Pontotoc, Okolona, Holly Springs National Forest, Shannon, Vardaman, Randolph, Houlka, Tula, Denmark, Troy, Thaxton, New Houlka, Algoma, Toccopola, Pannell, Robbs, Matthews, Sarepta and Wallfield. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
