ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port factory donates 50 fire hoses to Chester Zoo

By Darren Cassey
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Vauxhall has donated 50 fire hoses from its Ellesmere Port factory to Chester Zoo.

The factory near Liverpool is undergoing a £100 million transformation to become the first plant in Stellantis to focus solely on electric vehicles.

As such, Vauxhall has been looking for ways to repurpose and reuse items that are no longer needed, such as the 50ft long hoses that have reached the end of their useful life for firefighting.

Following conversations with the nearby Chester Zoo, the hoses will be used in the ape and elephant habitats.

In the ape enclosures, they will be used to create hammocks, while cutting up the hoses allows for their use as puzzle balls. These will have peanut butter and jam inside, encouraging the animals to work for their food.

In the Asian elephants habitat they will act as a foraging tool, being attached to logs so they can be thrown around.

Diane Miller, plant director at Ellesmere Port, said: “We’re happy to be able to support Chester Zoo with this donation of fire hoses, and look forward to seeing them being enjoyed by the animals.

“As we transform Ellesmere Port into a plant producing solely battery electric vehicles, it’s great to be able to repurpose old materials in a sustainable way that also benefits an important charity.”

Our animal keeper teams are always looking at innovative ways to provide additional stimulation for the animals.

Dr Nick Davis, Chester Zoo

Dr Nick Davis, deputy curator of mammals at Chester Zoo, added: “Our animal keeper teams are always looking at innovative ways to provide additional stimulation for the animals. The challenge is finding the right sorts of materials, but one tried and tested material is a fire hose due to its toughness and durability.”

In July last year, Vauxhall’s parent company Stellantis announced a £100 million investment in Ellesmere Port to build electric vehicles, with an ambition to be carbon-neutral by the middle of the decade.

This year marks the factory’s 60th anniversary and has built more than five million vehicles to date.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Fire crews tackle blaze at Rhymney recycling factory

Firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at a recycling factory. Eighteen appliances were sent to Heads of Valley Industrial Estate, Rhymney, Caerphilly county, shortly after 01:30 GMT, including three aerial platforms and two water bowsers. South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received 96 calls from the public about the...
ACCIDENTS
Shropshire Star

Highly endangered species of deer born at Chester Zoo

Experts believe there could be as few as 700 of the Philippine spotted deer remaining in the wild. A highly endangered species of deer has been pictured for the first time after it was born at Chester Zoo, Cheshire, in December 2021. The Philippine spotted deer has been named Lyra...
ANIMALS
Shropshire Star

Cheeky baby deer born at Chester Zoo is one of only about 700 left in the world

The birth of a "near extinct" deer at Chester Zoo has sparked celebrations from the global conservation community. The tiny fawn, a highly endangered Philippine spotted deer, was born weighing just 3kg following an eight month long gestation. Zookeepers have named the female youngster Lyra, after a constellation of stars,...
ANIMALS
Indy100

‘The eggs just kept coming’: Easter eggs donated to children in hospital

People across the country have been donating Easter eggs to children spending Easter in hospitals.Staff at Greater Anglia provided more than 450 eggs to hospitals across Essex and Cambridgeshire after the company put out an appeal to passengers in railway stations to donate Easter treats.Michael King, a relief ticket office clerk, masterminded the appeal and said: “I first did this in 2020 and we only had 120 eggs donated then.“I didn’t think we’d get anywhere as many as we have.“I’m blown away by it.”In Leeds, the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund, a local charity, delivered more than 1,000 Easter eggs and...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Vauxhall#Ellesmere Port#Hoses#Vehicles#Asian
Indy100

Six-year-old climbing height of Mount Kilimanjaro for spinal injuries charity

A six-year-old boy has nearly climbed the equivalent height of Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of a charity supporting those with spinal injuries.Cian Paton, from Salisbury in Wiltshire, has completed 17,389ft of Kilimanjaro’s 19,000ft since he first began tackling the UK’s highest peaks in June 2021.Cian, who has raised a total of more than £700 for the Spinal Injuries Association (SIA), plans to finish the challenge on May 1 by taking on 2,906ft Pen-y-Fan in Wales.He was inspired by his father Christopher, who is scaling the real Kilimanjaro in support of Manchester Arena bombing survivor Martin Hibbert – a cause which...
WORLD
Indy100

Kittens rescued after being born in the gutter of a home in Birmingham

A cat and her five kittens have been rescued from the gutter of a conservatory in Birmingham after the cat gave birth there.The RSPCA said it was called to the scene on Tuesday after residents heard a noise and realised that a stray cat was giving birth on the conservatory.Adam Bailey, an inspector at the charity, arrived alongside a fire crew and was able to reach the three-year-old tabby and white cat and her kittens on the roof.“The mum cat had decided to give birth to her five kittens in the conservatory guttering of the property and with heavy rain...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy