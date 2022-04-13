ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Reagan’s would-be assassin to play sold out NY concert

By Elizabeth Jassin, Ashleigh Banfield
 3 days ago

NEW YORK ( NewsNation ) —  John Hinckley Jr., the man who attempted to assassinate U.S. President Ronald Reagan on March 30, 1981, in Washington, is playing a sold-out concert in Brooklyn this summer. Hinckley plays guitar and sings.

Hinckley tweeted, “I’m very excited about my upcoming show. Ticket sales are good. July 8, Market Hotel in Brooklyn NY.”

Tickets for the show, at the hotel at 1140 Myrtle Ave. in Bushwick, were going for $20 but recently sold out , according to the website.

“You’re not gonna find this man on a Grammy stage anytime soon,” entertainment attorney Domenic Romano said Tuesday night during an appearance on NewsNatinon’s “Banfield.”

COVID-19, overdoses pushed US to highest death total ever

“The federal judge ruled that he’s a low risk for violence, not a high-risk to society, and so finally, the restrictions are coming off, as of June, and so he’ll be allowed to live his life,” Romano added.

Hinckley seriously injured Reagan, as well as three others, but was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Hinckley was released from psychiatric care in 2016 and later started focusing on a music career.

His YouTube channel , which he started posting videos to in 2020, has more than 26,000 subscribers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

