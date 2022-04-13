Shoppers react to inflation soaring to 40-year highs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you're one of the 111 million people with a Costco membership, you're well aware of the vast amount of snacks available at the retailer. There are tons to choose from in the chip department alone — not even including potato chips. Some of the non-potato-based snack highlights in 2021 included the keto-friendly almond flour tortilla chips, which shoppers said taste just like Doritos, and the churro chips, which are grain-free and coated in cinnamon sugar. There were even the organic everything bagel chips that people rave are as good on their own as they are smeared with cream cheese or served on a charcuterie board.

