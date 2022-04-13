ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the importance of National Donate A Life month?

By Austin Franklin
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — April is National Donate A Life month and Ann Rayburn, with the Alabama Organ Center, joined CBS 42 News to discuss the importance of organ donation.

Watch her full interview in the video player above.

